Hung Hom elderly care home rejects neglect claims after viral confrontation video

A residential care home in Hung Hom has pushed back against mistreatment allegations after viral video footage showed a heated confrontation between a staff member and a visitor attempting to see her 96-year-old grandmother.

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Yi Wo Yuen Aged Sanatorium Centre addressed the dispute following an interview with Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, in which the visitor, surnamed Wong, accused the home of providing substandard meals, keeping the premises excessively cold, and barring her from entry.

The facility and the elderly resident's official guarantor, who is Wong's mother, later issued statements clarifying that the visitor had been barred at the family's request due to ongoing domestic issues.

Viral clips trigger social media debate

The incident came to light after multiple video clips circulated across social media platforms showing an employee pointing fingers and raising her voice during a dispute, demanding that the person filming produce identification to prove her relation to the resident.

Wong told Sing Tao Headline that the confrontation occurred when she arrived at the home intending to take her grandmother out for a meal.

She claimed her grandmother had resided there for six to seven years on standard meals, but was recently switched to low-salt, puree-like food that she described as nutrient-deficient, resulting in a loss of appetite and rapid physical decline that left her unable to walk.

She also claimed prolonged low room temperatures posed a hypothermia and fall risk.

Wong stated that staff intentionally provoked her and prevented her from seeing her relative, prompting her to call the police at the scene.

Facility acts on family guarantor instructions

In a public clarification statement, Yi Wo Yuen stated that the decision to block Wong's visits was made strictly in accordance with written instructions from the resident's designated guarantor.

The facility explained that the restriction was implemented to safeguard the resident's personal security and maintain order within the home.

Management acknowledged that the employee involved in the altercation had shown discourtesy during the exchange while attempting to protect residents.

The home confirmed that the staff member received a formal reprimand and reminder regarding conduct, adding that internal communication training would be strengthened.

The care home also expressed regret that the visitor took unauthorized photographs and videos of other elderly residents in communal areas, made loud disturbances, and summoned law enforcement, which the facility described as an infringement on resident privacy and well-being.

Family guarantor refutes mistreatment allegations

A separate statement issued through the home by the resident's guarantor refuted the claims of mistreatment, describing the accusations as completely unfounded.

The guarantor stated that the elderly woman received attentive care from medical personnel and nursing staff, showing marked improvement in health compared to when she lived alone.

Addressing dietary concerns, the guarantor explained that the resident suffered from swallowing difficulties and was placed on pureed meals under medical supervision to ensure adequate nutrition and prevent choking.

Noting that complicated family matters lay behind the situation, the guarantor confirmed that she had formally authorized the facility to bar her daughter, from entering the premises to protect her mother's physical and mental well-being, while offering an apology for the disturbance caused when her daughter attempted to force entry.