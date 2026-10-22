HK Express cancels 10 Taiwan flights as Super Typhoon Champi nears

HK Express said six of its flights between Hong Kong and Taipei will be canceled, while four other flights between Hong Kong and Taichung or Kaohsiung will be postponed to Saturday as Super Typhoon Champi approaches Taiwan.

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The airline said it is closely monitoring the typhoon's impact on flight operations and will post any further changes on its official website.

Rebooking fees and fare differences will be waived for affected passengers, as long as the new departure falls within two weeks before or after the original date. Passengers will also be entitled to a refund of the unused portion of their ticket, with no cancellation or refund fees.

Meanwhile, Greater Bay Airlines said flights are operating normally as it monitors the storm's possible impact on services to Taipei and Okinawa. It noted that individual flights may be adjusted as Champi moves closer to those destinations.

The airline said it will notify passengers of the latest flight information by text or email, and advised those traveling in the next two days to check its website for flight status before heading to the airport.

Hong Kong Airlines had earlier announced the cancellation of flights HX658 and HX659 between Hong Kong and Okinawa today.