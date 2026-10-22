Abby Choi's legs and pelvis found in refrigerator with flesh attached, court hears

The legs and pelvis of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung were found in a refrigerator at a village house in Lung Mei Village, with some flesh attached to the bone, the High Court heard on Thursday.

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The testimony was delivered as proceedings entered the 21st day of the trial into the alleged killing and dismemberment of the 28-year-old mother of four.

Testifying for the prosecution, Tam Cheok-ning, a senior chemist at the Government Laboratory, told the court that he had been tasked with assessing whether two transparent plastic storage containers recovered from the crime scene matched those captured in surveillance footage.

Tam confirmed that the security video showed a man dressed in black carrying two stacked plastic boxes measuring 56 centimeters by 48 centimeters, which matched the dimensions of the test containers utilized to replicate the seized evidence.

During an investigative reenactment conducted by law enforcement, two male officers lifted a container holding a female police officer who stood 152 centimeters tall and weighed 41 kilograms—proportions comparable to Choi's—to establish the physical feasibility of transporting human remains inside the containers.

"Some flesh on the bone"

The prosecution said Choi's legs and pelvis were found in a refrigerator at the Lung Mei Village flat, but Tam admitted he was not aware of the exact placement of her bones, saying he only knew they were found at the Tai Po scene.

He recalled first seeing Choi's bones at the mortuary, where a forensic pathologist handed him the pelvis and spine, which were "broken into two."

Upon reconstructing the skeletal fragments, Tam identified the ischium as part of the pelvic structure, alongside an intact portion of the lumbar spine measuring approximately 5 centimeters in length that retained flesh attached to the bone.

He said most of the flesh had been cut away, adding that he did not know where the removed flesh went.

Choi's former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, along with his elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit and their father Kwong Kau, are jointly indicted on one count of murder.

All three men have entered pleas of not guilty to the murder charge.

Alex Kwong and Anthony Kwong have each pleaded guilty to a separate charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body, whereas Kwong Kau has pleaded not guilty to that offense.