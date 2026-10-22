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NEWS

HK and Singapore exchange insights on transport policies during APEC meeting

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Transport and Logistics Bureau exchanged insights on key transport policies on Wednesday with Singaporean delegations, who were attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting in the city.

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The opportunity arose as the meeting provided a valuable platform for government-to-government exchanges on regional partnerships outside the main agenda, the bureau said.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan and Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics Vic Yau Cheuk-hang met directly with Jeffrey Siow Chen Siang, Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, to explore shared governance priorities and bilateral initiatives.

Chan noted that Hong Kong and Singapore share many similarities, particularly in the land transport, aviation, maritime, and shipping sectors.

The two cities also maintain a very close bilateral trading relationship, with each serving as the other's fifth-largest trading partner, she added.

During the dialogue, officials from both administrations exchanged perspectives on long-term policy objectives and actively examined avenues to enhance institutional cooperation and knowledge sharing in the coming years.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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