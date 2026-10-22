Lawmakers inspect Black Point Power Station to review decarbonization efforts and hydrogen trials

Members of the Legislative Council's Panel on Environmental Affairs visited CLP Power Hong Kong’s Black Point Power Station in Tuen Mun on Tuesday to gain first-hand insights into the power utility's ongoing transition toward low-carbon energy, decarbonization strategies, and supply reliability.

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Led by panel chairman Judy Chan Kapui, the delegation examined how the power company balances energy security and cost-effectiveness while aligning with the city's broader target of achieving carbon neutrality.

Legislators watch a welding robot demonstration to learn how the robot completes welding tasks quickly and precisely. They also pose for a photo holding a metal plate welded with the LegCo emblem.

Legislators watch a welding robot demonstration to learn how the robot completes welding tasks quickly and precisely. They also pose for a photo holding a metal plate welded with the LegCo emblem.

Decarbonization roadmap and regional cooperation

During the visit, CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan and Chief Operating Officer Eric Cheung briefed legislators on the company’s comprehensive decarbonization roadmap. The utility outlined measures designed to support the government's climate targets, including procuring traceable zero-carbon energy from the mainland, deepening regional partnerships, and driving wider electrification across Hong Kong.

The executives explained that CLP Power is actively assisting consumers with energy efficiency enhancements while exploring emerging low-carbon technologies, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage. These strategies aim to establish a cleaner, more resilient power infrastructure for the city without compromising affordability.

Hydrogen-blended generation trial under review

A central focus of the tour was the city's pioneering hydrogen-blended natural gas electricity generation trial at Black Point Power Station. Lawmakers received detailed briefings on the project's operational scope, technical criteria, safety protocols, and implementation timeline.

The trial serves as a key technical benchmark to evaluate the operational performance and commercial feasibility of utilizing hydrogen as a viable fuel source for large-scale power generation in Hong Kong.

Fuel diversification and automated maintenance

The delegation also inspected key generation units to understand how CLP Power maintains a stable supply through a diversified fuel portfolio. The station utilizes pipeline natural gas from Hainan offshore fields and the Second West-East Gas Pipeline, liquefied natural gas sourced internationally, and zero-carbon nuclear electricity imported from the Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong.

In addition to generation facilities, the lawmakers toured the station's workshop, where engineers demonstrated an automated welding robot executing precise tasks under pre-programmed parameters. Utility officials emphasized that adopting advanced robotic maintenance improves operational precision, efficiency, and workplace safety.

Chong noted that the exchange provided an important opportunity to showcase CLP Power’s initiatives in balancing energy security with sustainability. She added that the company will continue to harness its technical expertise to ensure supply reliability while steadily expanding the adoption of zero-carbon resources, low-carbon fuels, and innovative technologies to aid Hong Kong's green economic transition.