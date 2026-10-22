Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 

The Hong Kong Police Force will hold a funeral with full police honors on Friday for police constable Chu Chun-kwok, whose remains will be laid to rest at Gallant Garden.

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The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 10.30am at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, followed by a farewell ceremony at the Cheung Sha Wan Divisional Police Station.

His burial ceremony is expected to take place at approximately 12.30pm at Gallant Garden.

Chu died earlier in September, more than two decades after he was paralyzed in a stabbing while on duty in 2005. He received the Medal for Bravery (Gold) in 2006 in recognition of his courage and dedication to duty.