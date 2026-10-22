Man arrested over alleged indecent exposure targeting five schoolgirls in Yau Tong

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with two alleged indecent exposure incidents involving five secondary school girls in Yau Tong.

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The five students, aged between 14 and 16, were allegedly approached on two occasions while returning home after volleyball training, first near Lei Yue Mun Road Playground last month and again outside Yan Lai House at Yau Lai Estate earlier this month.

According to sources, the girls, who are Secondary Three and Four students and members of their school volleyball team, were walking past a men’s public toilet at Lei Yue Mun Road Playground at around 6.30pm on September 21 when they saw a man standing with his back toward them.

The man allegedly lowered his shorts and exposed his buttocks while concealing his genitals. The students immediately left the area.

At around 7pm on October 15, the same group encountered the man again outside Yan Lai House at Yau Lai Estate, where he allegedly repeated the act.

The students later informed their volleyball coach, who assisted them in reporting the incidents to police.

The case was taken over by the third investigation team of the Kwun Tong District Crime Squad. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the scenes and surrounding areas before identifying a suspect.

Police arrested a 26-year-old local man, surnamed Lui, at Yau Lai Estate on Tuesday. He was subsequently escorted to his residence, where officers seized clothing believed to have been worn during the alleged incidents.

The man is being detained for investigation.

Under the Crimes Ordinance, a person who, without lawful authority or excuse, indecently exposes any part of the body in a public place or within public view commits an offense. The offense carries a maximum penalty of a HK$1,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment.

