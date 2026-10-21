Court hears Kwong Kau received $6.97m rebate on Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Abby Choi

The former father-in-law of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung received a cash rebate of about HK$6.97 million when purchasing a Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Choi, a property agent told the High Court on Wednesday.

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The evidence was heard on the 20th day of the trial over the February 2023 killing and dismemberment of the 28-year-old.

Continuing his testimony for a second day, estate agent Wong Tak-sing said the Kadoorie Hill flat was sold for HK$60.6 million, with the developer offering a commission equivalent to 13.5 percent of the purchase price, or about HK$8.18 million.

Wong told the court that Kwong Kau had personally requested a rebate and later received about HK$6.97 million.

Under cross-examination, Wong said Kwong had also paid HK$3.094 million in stamp duty through a law firm in July 2019, bringing the total amount required to complete the purchase to about HK$63 million.

Wong rejected a defense suggestion that he had never met Kwong, saying the two met at a restaurant in Hung Hom on June 28, 2019.

He said the paperwork took about 30 minutes because the terms, purchase price and rebate arrangement had already been agreed over the phone.

Wong also said Kwong provided a copy of his identity card and a check authorizing the estate agent to negotiate with the developer.

Wong said he dealt only with Kwong and did not know anyone surnamed Choi, but that Kwong told him the funds came from his daughter-in-law.

Asked by the defense why he had entered an incorrect address for the buyer on the tender document, Wong said it was intended to prevent the developer from contacting the buyer directly and bypassing the agent.

He said Kwong later provided the correct address, a unit at Stars by the Harbour in Hung Hom.

Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Alex and Anthony Kwong have pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body, while Kwong Kau has denied the charge.