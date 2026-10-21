logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Court hears Kwong Kau received $6.97m rebate on Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Abby Choi

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The former father-in-law of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung received a cash rebate of about HK$6.97 million when purchasing a Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Choi, a property agent told the High Court on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The evidence was heard on the 20th day of the trial over the February 2023 killing and dismemberment of the 28-year-old.

Continuing his testimony for a second day, estate agent Wong Tak-sing said the Kadoorie Hill flat was sold for HK$60.6 million, with the developer offering a commission equivalent to 13.5 percent of the purchase price, or about HK$8.18 million.

Wong told the court that Kwong Kau had personally requested a rebate and later received about HK$6.97 million.

Under cross-examination, Wong said Kwong had also paid HK$3.094 million in stamp duty through a law firm in July 2019, bringing the total amount required to complete the purchase to about HK$63 million.

Wong rejected a defense suggestion that he had never met Kwong, saying the two met at a restaurant in Hung Hom on June 28, 2019.

He said the paperwork took about 30 minutes because the terms, purchase price and rebate arrangement had already been agreed over the phone.

Wong also said Kwong provided a copy of his identity card and a check authorizing the estate agent to negotiate with the developer.

Wong said he dealt only with Kwong and did not know anyone surnamed Choi, but that Kwong told him the funds came from his daughter-in-law.

Asked by the defense why he had entered an incorrect address for the buyer on the tender document, Wong said it was intended to prevent the developer from contacting the buyer directly and bypassing the agent.

He said Kwong later provided the correct address, a unit at Stars by the Harbour in Hung Hom.

Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit and their father, Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Alex and Anthony Kwong have pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body, while Kwong Kau has denied the charge.

Abby Choi Tin-fungKwong KauKadoorie Hill

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
NEWS
23 hours ago
Abby Choi's phone last traced to Tai Po after disappearing around 2pm
NEWS
14-10-2026 14:02 HKT
Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat
NEWS
07-10-2026 18:00 HKT
Choi's mother Cheung Yin-fa (right)
Kwong Kau made death threats over Kadoorie Hill flat: Abby Choi’s mother
NEWS
06-10-2026 14:52 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
High Court opens Abby Choi murder case amid heavy public interest
NEWS
21-09-2026 18:54 HKT
Trial of Abby Choi murder case set to begin September 21
NEWS
27-01-2026 18:51 HKT
(file photo)
Former mother-in-law of murdered socialite Abby Choi convicted of obstructing justice
NEWS
30-09-2025 14:01 HKT
Former father-in-law of dismembered model Abby Choi sued for $127m in unpaid stamp duties
NEWS
30-07-2025 18:23 HKT
Jenny Li Sui-heung (left) Abby Choi Tin-fung (right)
Trial unveils Abby Choi's last appearance amid allegations against ex-mother-in-Law
NEWS
04-06-2025 18:35 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.