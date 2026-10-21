Cathay Pacific, HK Express carry 9pc more passengers in Sept, see 'healthy' Q4 demand

Cathay Pacific and HK Express together carried nearly 3 million passengers last month, up 9 percent from the prior year, as they expect demand to remain “healthy” in the fourth quarter despite elevated jet fuel prices.

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Hong Kong flagship airline Cathay Pacific carried 12 percent more passengers, reaching nearly 2.45 million in September, bringing total passenger numbers in the first nine months of the year to 24 million, up 14 percent from a year ago.

Last month saw strong outbound student traffic from Hong Kong and the mainland to long-haul markets ahead of the new school year, with flights to the United Kingdom achieving particularly high load factors, Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) said in a filing on Wednesday.

It was followed by robust leisure travel demand from the mainland to Hong Kong as well as various short-haul destinations toward the end of the month during the Mid-Autumn Festival and in the lead-up to the National Day ‘Golden Week’ holiday period, it said.

Budget airline HK Express carried over 520,000 passengers in September, down by 1 percent, following the summer travel peak.

Its Philippines routes performed well with high load factors, while the mainland routes continued to record year-on-year passenger growth with an encouraging outlook, the company said.

On the cargo front, Cathay Cargo transported 14 percent more cargo in September, driven by resilient demand from the mainland and Southeast Asia.

In the first nine months of 2026, the total tonnage increased by 9 percent compared with the same period for 2025.

It sees demand strengthen further approaching the traditional year-end air cargo peak season, supported by a positive market outlook for the fourth quarter.