John Lee meets China's finance minister after APEC meeting in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo'an to exchange views on the economic and financial development of the mainland and Hong Kong.

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Lee welcomed and thanked Lan for leading a delegation to Hong Kong to chair the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting, according to a government statement.

At the meeting, Lee expressed his sincere gratitude for the country's trust in and support for Hong Kong, as well as its high recognition of the city's status as an international financial center.

Hong Kong actively leveraged the finance ministers' meeting as an international exchange platform to showcase its unique advantages and to deepen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with APEC member economies, Lee said.

As the engine of global economic growth, the Asia-Pacific region shoulders greater responsibility amid multiple challenges facing world economic growth, he said, adding that the city will continue to play its roles as a "super-connector" and a "super value-adder" to jointly promote regional economic cooperation, prosperity, and stability.

It will continue to advance the high-quality development of its international financial center, deepen mutual market access with mainland financial markets, and serve the country's high-level financial opening-up, Lee added.

Also attending the meeting were Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun, and Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.