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NEWS

Hong Kong schools weigh pulling out of Paris iGEM event amid unrest in France

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Several Hong Kong schools are considering withdrawing from next month’s iGEM competition in Paris amid concerns over unrest in France. (AFP)
Several Hong Kong schools are considering withdrawing from next month’s iGEM competition in Paris amid concerns over unrest in France. (AFP)

Several Hong Kong schools are considering withdrawing from next month’s iGEM competition in Paris amid concerns over unrest in France, as the Education Bureau stressed that student safety should remain the top priority for overseas study activities.

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More than 30 secondary schools and universities, involving nearly 600 students and teachers, had been scheduled to travel to Paris for the international synthetic biology competition from November 13 to 16.

The concerns follow nationwide unrest in France over the weekend, during which shops were looted. Curfews were imposed in several cities from Monday night into early Tuesday, although the situation was largely calm afterward.

The Hong Kong government on Tuesday issued an amber outbound travel alert for France, advising residents who are in the country or planning to travel there to monitor developments and avoid protest areas unless necessary.

The Education Bureau said schools had been repeatedly reminded that safety should be the primary consideration when organizing overseas study tours and that they must ensure the well-being of all participants.

It said schools should make appropriate adjustments based on the nature of the activities, the abilities and circumstances of participants, and conditions at the destination, while maintaining communication with relevant stakeholders and following up properly on travel arrangements.

The bureau said it would remain in close contact with the schools concerned and provide support where necessary.

United Christian College (Kowloon East) had planned to send nine students and one teacher to Paris on November 10 to take part in the competition.

Principal Samuel Cheng Kin-tak said the school would continue to assess the situation with teachers and parents before making a final decision.

He said there was still some time before the event and the school did not need to decide within the next day or two.

Before the Hong Kong government issued the amber travel alert, organizers had told the school that demonstrations were common in France and that the area around the competition venue had not been affected, Cheng said.

The school will also seek further information from organizers, its travel agency and insurance provider.

Cheng said students would likely be disappointed if the trip was eventually canceled, as they had spent much of the summer conducting research and preparing presentations.

But he stressed that safety remained the school’s main concern and that school activities should not involve excessive risk.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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