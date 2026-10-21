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NEWS

Asia's first Watsons Plus store unveiled in Malaysia with O+O retail ecosystem

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Watsons has unveiled Asia's first Watsons Plus at Isetan Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, introducing a next-generation customer experience designed to redefine health and beauty retail across the region.

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As the largest Watsons store in Malaysia and its most immersive customer experience to date, Watsons Plus brings together personalized experiences, digital innovation, wellness services, and lifestyle offerings within a seamless Offline plus Online (O+O) ecosystem.

The launch also marks Watsons Malaysia’s 888th store, offering over 17,000 health, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products, complemented by a range of immersive experiential zones.

"As customers across Asia seek more personalized, immersive, and connected experiences, Watsons Plus brings together our health and beauty expertise, O+O capabilities, and innovation to create a future-ready retail destination," said Caryn Loh, regional managing director of health & beauty Asia at AS Watson Group.

Spanning more than 18,000 square feet, Watsons Plus has also been recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records as Malaysia’s Largest Health and Beauty Retail Store.

Further enhancing the Watsons Plus customer experience is an exclusive collaboration with ZUS Coffee, introducing a dedicated café concept within the store.

Customers can enjoy a selection of specialty beverages, including the exclusive Iced Strawberry Blue Matcha Latté, while receiving complimentary limited-edition cup sleeves and sticker packs. 

Additionally, the store also features curated experiential destinations, including Taste of Malaysia, Malaysia Cultural Souvenir, and ASEAN Snacks Corner, transforming shopping into a journey of exploration and discovery.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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