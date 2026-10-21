logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Warner Cheuk urges businesses to seize potential of silver economy

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing urged businesses to seize the massive potential of the silver economy as the purchasing power of the elderly grows steadily in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a public event, Cheuk stated that Hong Kong's population aged 65 or above is projected to reach 2.74 million by 2046. 

He noted that while an aging population presents challenges for healthcare expenditure and retirement security, it also creates significant opportunities for the market. 

"It is estimated that the consumption spending of individuals aged 60 or above in Hong Kong will grow from HK$342 billion in 2024 by 45 percent to HK$496 billion by 2034, reflecting the continuous growth in purchasing power among the elderly," Cheuk said.

To capture this immense market potential, the government has actively promoted silver-demographic consumption, he added. For instance, the authorities have encouraged the business sector to integrate elderly-focused features and promotions into major commercial exhibitions.

Three exhibitions hosted in August, including the Food Expo, the Beauty & Wellness Expo, and the Home Delights Expo, incorporated these elements, collectively drawing over 500,000 visitors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Well-connected Kai Yeung Court draws buyers as HOS sales begin
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two-year-old girl hospitalized after fainting at Kai Tak unit
NEWS
2 hours ago
Make October a Macao Getaway: Music, Culture and Family Fun
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Online picture)
Dump truck collides with lorry on Yuen Long Highway, leaving one injured
NEWS
5 hours ago
Three-vehicle crash disrupts traffic in Aberdeen Tunnel
NEWS
5 hours ago
Truck overturns after hitting crash barrier in San Po Kong, driver injured
NEWS
8 hours ago
Morning Recap - October 21, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
DH raids beauty premises over unregistered injections, seizes 'human tissue' product, arrests woman
NEWS
11 hours ago
Fraudster poses as Fire Station Officer in wheelchair deposit scam
NEWS
11 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
18 hours ago
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.