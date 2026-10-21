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NEWS

HKTB launches movie tourism guide featuring 50 films and over 100 filming locations

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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The Hong Kong Tourism Board has unveiled a new movie tourism guide, spotlighting 50 famous films and more than 100 filming locations throughout the city, aiming to attract film lovers and tourists eager to explore Hong Kong’s cinematic heritage.

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The “Hong Kong Good Take” campaign connects major filming sites with cultural attractions, local neighborhoods, and popular dining spots. Notable locations highlighted include Star Ferry Pier, Temple Street, the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, and Yim Tin Tsai.

Suggested itineraries take visitors through areas like Old Town Central, Sham Shui Po, and Yau Ma Tei, where they can experience scenes from movies such as Infernal Affairs, Echoes of the Rainbow, and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.

As part of the campaign, an infotainment program will feature filmmakers and actors, including Simon Yam Tat-wah, visiting iconic locations and sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Additional offerings include movie-themed guided tours and feature stories celebrating Hong Kong cinema legends Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing and Anita Mui Yim-fong.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui described Hong Kong as the “Hollywood of the East” and emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming the city’s film heritage into engaging tourism experiences.

HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said the campaign merges film and television culture with tourism, showcasing Hong Kong’s unique East-meets-West identity and encouraging visitors to explore the city from new perspectives.

HKTBHong Kong Good Takefilmheritage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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