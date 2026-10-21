Star Ferry fares to rise by up to $1 on weekdays, $1.80 on weekends

Star Ferry passengers will pay up to HK$1 more per trip on weekdays and up to HK$1.80 more on weekends and public holidays from January 25 next year, after the Executive Council approved a fare increase on Wednesday.

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The adjustment will apply to the operator’s two franchised routes, between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui and between Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Under the revised fares, weekday trips will increase by HK$0.60 to HK$1, while weekend and public holiday fares will rise by HK$1 to HK$1.80.

Adult fares will be capped at HK$6 on weekdays and HK$8.30 on weekends and public holidays, while the monthly pass will remain unchanged at HK$190.

The government said it considered Star Ferry’s financial position, operating costs, revenue and return forecasts, service performance, public acceptability and cost-control measures when assessing the application.

A government spokesman said the operator had accumulated losses of more than HK$100 million between 2018 and 2023 and was expected to return to losses from 2026 amid slow passenger growth.

The government said it had scaled back Star Ferry’s proposed increase of HK$0.80 to HK$2 per trip to reduce the impact on passengers.

It added that Star Ferry would remain the cheapest cross-harbor public transport option, with fares around 30 to 50 percent lower than those of the MTR and franchised buses.

The spokesman said Star Ferry had maintained generally satisfactory service and had introduced measures to improve the passenger experience, including electronic payment options.

The government said it would continue to support the operator’s long-term financial sustainability through fare adjustments, non-farebox revenue and government assistance, while maintaining service quality and preserving the historic ferry service.

The fare amendment will be tabled at the Legislative Council next Wednesday for negative vetting.

Lawmaker Chan Hok-fung described the increase as “unavoidable but acceptable,” noting that the operator’s aging fleet and older facilities had pushed up maintenance costs.

Chan said Star Ferry also served as a distinctive tourist attraction, with about 60 percent of its passengers being visitors.

Despite the relatively large percentage increase, he said tourists were likely to find an extra HK$0.60 to about HK$1 per trip acceptable.