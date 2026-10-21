Severe underemployment and underpayment hit HK construction sector, survey shows

Hong Kong construction workers are facing widespread underemployment and wage pressure, with many earning less than the reference wage levels published by their union, according to a new survey.

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The Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union surveyed more than 1,000 frontline workers between August and September through telephone interviews and questionnaires to assess their employment and pay conditions.

More than half of respondents said their wages had remained unchanged over the past year, while around 40 percent reported a pay cut.

The union attributed the decline to a reduction in the number of infrastructure projects in Hong Kong, which it said had led to fewer job opportunities.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents also said their actual earnings were below the wage levels published by the union.

The union announced that wages for 15 major construction trades would be frozen for the 2026/27 financial year. Marble workers will be the only exception, with their daily wage rising by HK$100 to HK$1,600 from November 1.

The union urged the government to establish an interdepartmental employment coordination mechanism to improve job matching for construction workers.

It also called for a more comprehensive career development pathway for local workers to strengthen the industry’s talent pipeline, alongside improvements to occupational safety standards.