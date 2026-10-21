logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Severe underemployment and underpayment hit HK construction sector, survey shows

NEWS
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong construction workers are facing widespread underemployment and wage pressure, with many earning less than the reference wage levels published by their union, according to a new survey.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union surveyed more than 1,000 frontline workers between August and September through telephone interviews and questionnaires to assess their employment and pay conditions.

More than half of respondents said their wages had remained unchanged over the past year, while around 40 percent reported a pay cut.

The union attributed the decline to a reduction in the number of infrastructure projects in Hong Kong, which it said had led to fewer job opportunities.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents also said their actual earnings were below the wage levels published by the union.

The union announced that wages for 15 major construction trades would be frozen for the 2026/27 financial year. Marble workers will be the only exception, with their daily wage rising by HK$100 to HK$1,600 from November 1.

The union urged the government to establish an interdepartmental employment coordination mechanism to improve job matching for construction workers.

It also called for a more comprehensive career development pathway for local workers to strengthen the industry’s talent pipeline, alongside improvements to occupational safety standards.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Surge in lifeguard vacancies leaves 18 beaches short of full summer service
NEWS
1 min ago
Hong Kong authorities probe sales of Korean ‘cadaver skin’ aesthetic injection
NEWS
29 mins ago
Hong Kong Sports Institute representatives, school leaders, and elite GBA student-athletes assembled with the VSA community to attend the official signing ceremony.
How Victoria Shanghai Academy and Hong Kong Sports Institute are teaming up to support student-elites’ dual career-pathway
Several Hong Kong schools are considering withdrawing from next month’s iGEM competition in Paris amid concerns over unrest in France. (AFP)
Hong Kong schools weigh pulling out of Paris iGEM event amid unrest in France
NEWS
1 hour ago
Court hears Kwong Kau received $6.97m rebate on Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Abby Choi
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Warner Cheuk urges businesses to seize potential of silver economy
NEWS
2 hours ago
Well-connected Kai Yeung Court draws buyers as HOS sales begin
NEWS
3 hours ago
Two-year-old girl hospitalized after fainting at Kai Tak unit
NEWS
4 hours ago
Make October a Macao Getaway: Music, Culture and Family Fun
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.