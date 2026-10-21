Foreign domestic caregiver pilot scheme to roll out gradually from 2027: Chris Sun

The government will adopt a small-scale, phased approach to introducing its foreign domestic caregiver pilot scheme, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

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The scheme is expected to launch in the second half of 2027 at the earliest, with the initial phase involving only a few hundred caregivers a year, Sun said in a written reply to a lawmaker on Wednesday.

Under the preliminary framework, applicants must have at least three years of elderly care experience and complete a government-designed training course in their place of origin.

They will then be required to pass an assessment conducted by a local institution commissioned by the government before they can come to Hong Kong for employment.

Sun said the government would take into account views from the public and other stakeholders while finalizing the scheme.

Detailed arrangements are expected to be announced by mid-2027.