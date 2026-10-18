logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Non-ethnic Chinese couple arrested in police raid on $22m village house drug depot

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police arrested a Pakistani couple on Saturday after uncovering a major narcotics storage and distribution hub hidden inside a village house in Yuen Long. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation yielded a massive haul of illicit substances, including cocaine, ketamine, and methamphetamine, with a total estimated street value exceeding HK$22 million. 

Law enforcement officers revealed that the suspects had been using their 2 young children, who lived with them in the tiny flat, as a domestic cover to deflect neighbor suspicion and evade police detection.

The arrested couple is scheduled to appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday.

Motorcycle intercept leads detectives to highly fortified residential stash house

The anti-narcotics operation commenced on Saturday afternoon when detectives from the New Territories South Regional Headquarters set up a surveillance stakeout outside the target village house. Officers moved in to intercept a 38-year-old non-ethnic Chinese man as he attempted to ride away on a motorcycle. 

A search of the storage compartment beneath the motorcycle seat revealed 2 transparent plastic bags containing approximately 515 grams of suspected ketamine, leading to the rider's immediate arrest on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Armed with a court search warrant, detectives subsequently forced entry into the nearby village house. Inside the premises, officers located the suspect's 27-year-old wife and their 2 young children. 

A meticulous, room-by-room search of the 200-square-foot property led to the discovery of 25 packages of suspected ketamine weighing approximately 10.2 kilograms hidden behind the living room television set, 8 packages of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 29.9 kilograms stashed inside a bedroom wardrobe, and 1 package of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 47 grams.

Officers also seized HK$15,000 in cash and a large assortment of packaging equipment, including high-precision electronic scales, heat-sealing machines, and more than 100 reusable plastic zip bags.

Syndicates exploit tight residential communities for low-profile distribution hubs

The police spokesman of the New Territories South Regional Headquarters stated that the sheer volume and variety of the seized narcotics strongly indicate that the small residential unit was being actively utilized as a major regional repackaging and distribution base. 

Lam noted that the drug syndicate deliberately rented the small, inconspicuous suburban flat for approximately HK$3,000 a month to blend into the quiet neighborhood. 

By operating within a dense residential area, the traffickers attempted to exploit the relaxed vigilance of local residents to conceal their illegal distribution activities in plain sight. 

The police emphasized that drug trafficking is an extremely serious offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to HK$5 million upon conviction. 

Law enforcement authorities urged the public, especially young people, not to be lured into the drug trade by the promise of quick cash, reiterating that targeting narcotics networks remains a top operational priority for the Commissioner of Police.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police investigate suspected poisoning of five dogs at Yuen Long fish pond
NEWS
1 hour ago
Prominent pro-Beijing educator Ng Hong-mun passes away
NEWS
2 hours ago
Prices for tomb-sweeping offerings remain steady on Chung Yeung Festival
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Injured monkey flees up tree after being spotted foaming at the mouth in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
3 hours ago
Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its
Rare Van Gogh exhibition underscores HK’s global art hub ambitions
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Three-tier building dispute mechanism must stay simple to work, says Alice Mak
NEWS
5 hours ago
EVA Air to launch in-town check-in at Hong Kong Station starting Tue
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
New Huanggang Port logs 130,000 trips as Chung Yeung Festival break begins
NEWS
7 hours ago
Retail theft at Mong Kok commercial center caught on security camera triggers online search for young suspects
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police search for father after ten-year-old boy hospitalized in domestic abuse case
NEWS
9 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.