Non-ethnic Chinese couple arrested in police raid on $22m village house drug depot

Police arrested a Pakistani couple on Saturday after uncovering a major narcotics storage and distribution hub hidden inside a village house in Yuen Long.

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The operation yielded a massive haul of illicit substances, including cocaine, ketamine, and methamphetamine, with a total estimated street value exceeding HK$22 million.

Law enforcement officers revealed that the suspects had been using their 2 young children, who lived with them in the tiny flat, as a domestic cover to deflect neighbor suspicion and evade police detection.

The arrested couple is scheduled to appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday.

Motorcycle intercept leads detectives to highly fortified residential stash house

The anti-narcotics operation commenced on Saturday afternoon when detectives from the New Territories South Regional Headquarters set up a surveillance stakeout outside the target village house. Officers moved in to intercept a 38-year-old non-ethnic Chinese man as he attempted to ride away on a motorcycle.

A search of the storage compartment beneath the motorcycle seat revealed 2 transparent plastic bags containing approximately 515 grams of suspected ketamine, leading to the rider's immediate arrest on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Armed with a court search warrant, detectives subsequently forced entry into the nearby village house. Inside the premises, officers located the suspect's 27-year-old wife and their 2 young children.

A meticulous, room-by-room search of the 200-square-foot property led to the discovery of 25 packages of suspected ketamine weighing approximately 10.2 kilograms hidden behind the living room television set, 8 packages of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 29.9 kilograms stashed inside a bedroom wardrobe, and 1 package of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 47 grams.

Officers also seized HK$15,000 in cash and a large assortment of packaging equipment, including high-precision electronic scales, heat-sealing machines, and more than 100 reusable plastic zip bags.

Syndicates exploit tight residential communities for low-profile distribution hubs

The police spokesman of the New Territories South Regional Headquarters stated that the sheer volume and variety of the seized narcotics strongly indicate that the small residential unit was being actively utilized as a major regional repackaging and distribution base.

Lam noted that the drug syndicate deliberately rented the small, inconspicuous suburban flat for approximately HK$3,000 a month to blend into the quiet neighborhood.

By operating within a dense residential area, the traffickers attempted to exploit the relaxed vigilance of local residents to conceal their illegal distribution activities in plain sight.

The police emphasized that drug trafficking is an extremely serious offense under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of up to HK$5 million upon conviction.

Law enforcement authorities urged the public, especially young people, not to be lured into the drug trade by the promise of quick cash, reiterating that targeting narcotics networks remains a top operational priority for the Commissioner of Police.