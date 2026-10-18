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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Prices for tomb-sweeping offerings remain steady on Chung Yeung Festival

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Hong Kong residents visited cemeteries and columbaria across the city on Chung Yeung Festival to pay tribute to their ancestors, with many noting that the cost of traditional offerings remained stable compared to previous years.

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At the Shek Mun Columbarium and Memorial Garden, which opened in September last year, crowds gathered carrying fresh flowers, roast meats, and paper effigies.

Although some grave-sweepers noted a modest uptick of around 20 percent in the price of roast meats due to the holiday, overall expenditures ranged from tens to several hundred dollars—a level residents widely described as reasonable.

"The gesture is what matters most," said a resident surnamed Ip, who spent dozens of dollars on incense, roasted pork, fruit, and drinks to pay respects to her late family members.

Another resident surnamed Cheung, who spent between HK$200 and HK$300 on offerings, observed that crowd-control measures and foot traffic at the facility remained orderly and manageable despite the holiday turnout.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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