Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port

With the Chung Yeung Festival creating a three-day holiday weekend alongside Saturday and Sunday, large numbers of residents heading to mainland China for vacation have led to heavy crowds and long queues at cross-boundary control points.

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Hong Kong travelers turned to social media platforms beginning Friday to document significant queue lines at the Shenzhen Bay Port.

A user posting on Threads warned prospective travelers to plan ahead due to the heavy volume of northbound passengers, sharing video footage showing crowd-control barricades set up on the Shenzhen side to manage the dense streams of people moving through inspection lanes.

Crowds continued to gather at Shenzhen Bay Port on Saturday morning.

Photos shared on Facebook showed lengthy queues of passengers waiting for cross-boundary "B-route" feeder buses bound for the control point.

Despite crowd-control measures implemented by mainland border authorities to manage the influx, social media users reported that the actual border clearance process remained relatively swift, with travelers taking approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete immigration and customs procedures on both sides of the border.