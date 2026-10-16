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NEWS

Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Police have arrested three men, including a company director and an 82-year-old registered engineer, on suspicion of fraud after an elevator contractor allegedly skipped installing crucial fire-resistant door frames during modernization work on 48 lifts across two public housing estates.

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Officers from the New Territories South Regional Crime Unit launched an investigation following a referral from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, which uncovered severe discrepancies between certified completion reports and actual on-site installations.

Detectives searched the contractor's headquarters at Chai Wan Industrial City Phase 1, seizing estate logs, personnel files, internal correspondence, and meeting records.

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Senior contractor executive and inspecting engineers detained

Those detained on fraud allegations comprise a 79-year-old company shareholder and director surnamed Cheung, an 82-year-old staff engineer surnamed Chung, and a 63-year-old external consulting engineer surnamed Lam.

Investigators stated that both engineers were responsible for examining the installations and certifying safety documentation for Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited.

Police indicated that the missing door frame assemblies represent critical smoke-blocking components required under fire safety specifications.

The contractor and the certifying engineers are suspected of intentionally concealing the construction omissions while falsely reporting to the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department and estate owners' corporations that the replacement works complied fully with statutory contract terms.

Force representatives stressed that authorities take a grave view of professionals failing in their supervisory obligations and disregarding public safety, adding that the investigation remains active and further enforcement action has not been ruled out.

Surprise inspections expose omissions across 48 lifts

The regulatory review began when the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department conducted unannounced inspections following public complaints regarding Taizoom's operations.

Inspectors examined 39 replacement lifts completed between May 2025 and July 2026 at Pok Hong Estate in Sha Tin, along with nine lifts modernized between February and July 2026 at Tsui Ping (North) Estate in Kwun Tong.

While the contractor submitted valid fire-resistance test certificates and fitted the corresponding fire doors, it failed to install the accompanying fire-rated door frames before certifying the projects as completed.

The department noted that while the omissions breached safety and engineering standards, the lifts remain structurally safe for daily passenger operation.

Authorities have ordered the contractor to re-examine all affected equipment, install the missing door frames at its own expense within one month, and conduct retrofitting during non-peak hours to minimize disruption to residents.

Regulators also initiated citywide inspections covering every elevator maintained or installed by Taizoom and ordered rival contractors across the territory to self-inspect their projects.

Housing Authority freezes pending contracts in third estate

The Hong Kong Housing Authority, which retains ownership of unsold flats in the two affected Tenants Purchase Scheme estates, stated that it is closely coordinating with regulators to pursue full accountability against the contractor.

Addressing spillover concerns, the Housing Authority proactively advised the owners' corporation of Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po, which was in the final stages of procuring a major lift modernization project, to suspend the contract award immediately.

Housing officials pledged to provide full technical and procedural guidance to estate owners to assess subsequent procurement steps and ensure overall resident safety.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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