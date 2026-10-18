Injured monkey flees up tree after being spotted foaming at the mouth in Sham Shui Po

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John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address
26-08-2026 15:11 HKT
Indonesia traps monkey to end rampage that wounded 18 people
07-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized
30-07-2026 05:33 HKT
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
$463,000 AP watch stolen from Sham Shui Po flat while owner away
09-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics
08-07-2026 05:08 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT