Injured monkey flees up tree after being spotted foaming at the mouth in Sham Shui Po

A wild monkey scrambled up a tree after being spotted foaming at the mouth near a gas station in Sham Shui Po early Sunday morning.

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The incident occurred around 1am today when two passersby separately reported the distressed animal near a slope along Tai Po Road to police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA inspectors arrived at the scene around 3am, but the startled primate fled up a tree and vanished into the foliage as personnel attempted to secure it.

The monkey had reportedly suffered severe wounds to its hindquarters, with active bleeding and exposed bone, in what witnesses and authorities suspected may have been an attack by another animal.

The organization confirmed to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, that inspectors were unable to locate or capture the animal after searching the area during the early morning hours.