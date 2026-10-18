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HONG KONG
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NEWS

EVA Air to launch in-town check-in at Hong Kong Station starting Tue

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The MTR Corporation announced that Taiwan-based EVA Air will offer complimentary in-town check-in services at Hong Kong Station for Airport Express passengers starting Tuesday, bringing the total number of airlines providing this service at the station to seven.

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​The daily service will allow passengers to check in and drop off their bags using smart check-in kiosks and self-service baggage counters between 8am and 2pm before boarding the Airport Express to the airport.

​Available to travelers holding valid electronic travel documents, the service allows passengers to check in and drop off baggage from 24 hours up to 90 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure.

​The MTR Corporation advised passengers to consult the airline's official website for detailed terms and conditions.

​Meanwhile, the rail operator noted that the service is part of its ongoing commitment to delivering seamless and comfortable journeys for travelers.

​It added that discussions with other airlines are ongoing to further expand the service and facilitate travel for more passengers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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