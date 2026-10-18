Prominent pro-Beijing educator Ng Hong-mun passes away

Ng Hong-mun, an influential pro-Beijing educator and the former principal of Pui Kiu Middle School, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 100.

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In a statement announcing his death, the Pui Kiu Education Foundation, where Ng served as honorary chairman, praised him as a pioneer of patriotic education in Hong Kong who devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and the city.

He began teaching at Pui Kiu Middle School in 1947, spending decades building the institution and nurturing numerous students, the statement said.

During his tenure as principal, his leadership laid the foundation for the expansion of the Pui Kiu educational network. Ng was also a co-founder of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers.

Prominent political figures paid tribute following the announcement. Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former chief executive, expressed his profound condolences on social media, mourning the loss of the veteran educator and honoring his lasting contributions to the local educational landscape.