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NEWS

Rare Van Gogh exhibition underscores HK’s global art hub ambitions

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its
Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its

A Vincent van Gogh painting that has been out of the public eye for more than 60 years went on display in Hong Kong ahead of a Sotheby's auction in New York, where it is expected to fetch about US$180 million.

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The artwork, “Châtaigniers en fleurs,” painted in May 1890, has drawn hundreds of visitors, including cross-border travelers from neighboring Shenzhen.

The exhibition comes as the government seeks to develop Hong Kong into a premier hub for high-end art trading, leveraging the city's position as a platform for cultural exchange between mainland China and the rest of the world.

Leveraging its proximity to the Mainland Chinese market, the city showcases its ability to connect global collectors, auction houses, and art institutions, while facilitating the exhibition of rare artworks in Asia.

Beyond generating high-value transactions, the art market supports a wide range of ancillary professional services, including art logistics, insurance, fine art restoration, and curation, driving opportunities across both the financial and creative sectors.

In addition, major cultural events of this caliber are expected to stimulate inbound tourism, providing a boost to local hospitality and retail businesses.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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