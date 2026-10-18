Police investigate suspected poisoning of five dogs at Yuen Long fish pond

​Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after the bodies of five mongrels were discovered near fish ponds in Yuen Long on Sunday, with authorities suspecting the dogs were poisoned.

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​Police received a report at 11.35am from volunteers who discovered the carcasses of four dogs piled together beside a fish pond in Hop Shing Wai.

Upon arrival, officers searched the surrounding area and located a fifth dead dog near a neighboring pond.

​According to sources, all five dogs were cared for by a 74-year-old fish pond worker surnamed Lee.

​Lee told police he had checked on the animals at noon on Saturday and found them in good health.

However, he discovered four of them dead when he returned to work on Sunday morning.

​The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was called to the scene to collect the carcasses.

A preliminary investigation revealed no visible injuries on the dogs, and police estimate they had been dead for approximately 24 hours.

​The case has been classified as animal cruelty, and no arrests have been made so far.