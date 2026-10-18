logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKTB to review Peak light installation plans after public voice strong concerns

NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has pledged to carry out wider public consultations and review its plans to install decorative lighting on the Peak, following mounting concerns from local residents and environmental advocates. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an official statement, the tourism authority emphasized its ongoing commitment to striking a balanced approach between driving sustainable tourism, protecting the natural environment, and addressing the day-to-day needs of neighborhood residents before moving forward.

The initial initiative sought to place small, low-glare light installations along selected portions of the popular Lugard Road and Harlech Road walking trails. 

This scenic enhancement was scheduled to launch alongside a new light and sound show for the upcoming Hong Kong WinterFest, acting as a modern replacement for the traditional "A Symphony of Lights" spectacular to boost the city's night-time economic appeal.

Govt bodies and professional arborists consulted in early planning stages

Throughout the developmental process, the tourism board sought feedback from multiple stakeholders and regulatory departments. In April, representatives introduced the creative concepts to the District Officer (Central and Western) and local district councilors. 

To keep the community informed of the construction timelines and temporary traffic arrangements, the board sent direct written notices to nearby households on May 5, September 2, and September 24.

Additionally, the board convened 2 critical cross-departmental meetings on May 19 and August 5 to coordinate safety, logistics, and infrastructure regulations. 

A total of 10 different public bodies were consulted on the project parameters, including the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, the Fire Services Department, the Home Affairs Department, the Hong Kong Police Force, the Highways Department, the Lands Department, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Transport Department, the Civil Engineering and Development Department, and the Water Supplies Department.

Controlled operational hours and strict tree protection measures proposed for trial

Under the original proposal, the low-glare lights were designed to operate on a controlled schedule from 7pm to 10pm daily, with all installations positioned far away from residential properties to safeguard local privacy. 

The trial project was initially intended to run for a pilot phase of 12 months.

To minimize the ecological footprint, the tourism board engaged registered arborists and relevant departments to oversee the environmental safety. 

Every aspect of the installation—including the selection of appropriate trees, hanging methods, protective cushioning, weight-bearing limits, and physical attachment techniques—required formal sign-off from professional arborists, who were also tasked with conducting routine follow-up inspections on the trees' health. 

Recognizing the intensity of public and resident feedback, the tourism board confirmed that it will carefully assess all suggestions, review the overall operational arrangements, and publish updated plans at a later date.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Porsche driver arrested in Tsim Sha Tsui after cannabis found in car
NEWS
23 mins ago
logo
(Video) Man caught on video dropping cigarette butt and fleeing FEHD officers in Tuen Mun
NEWS
54 mins ago
 John Lee expresses sorrow over passing of former NPC deputy Ng Hong-mun
NEWS
1 hour ago
Non-ethnic Chinese couple arrested in police raid on $22m village house drug depot
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police investigate suspected poisoning of five dogs at Yuen Long fish pond
NEWS
6 hours ago
Prominent pro-Beijing educator Ng Hong-mun passes away
NEWS
7 hours ago
Prices for tomb-sweeping offerings remain steady on Chung Yeung Festival
NEWS
7 hours ago
(Online photo)
Injured monkey flees up tree after being spotted foaming at the mouth in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
8 hours ago
Staff members pose with Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" (Chestnut Trees in Blossom) at a media preview ahead of its
Rare Van Gogh exhibition underscores HK’s global art hub ambitions
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File photo)
Three-tier building dispute mechanism must stay simple to work, says Alice Mak
NEWS
10 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.