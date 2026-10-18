HKTB to review Peak light installation plans after public voice strong concerns

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has pledged to carry out wider public consultations and review its plans to install decorative lighting on the Peak, following mounting concerns from local residents and environmental advocates.

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In an official statement, the tourism authority emphasized its ongoing commitment to striking a balanced approach between driving sustainable tourism, protecting the natural environment, and addressing the day-to-day needs of neighborhood residents before moving forward.

The initial initiative sought to place small, low-glare light installations along selected portions of the popular Lugard Road and Harlech Road walking trails.

This scenic enhancement was scheduled to launch alongside a new light and sound show for the upcoming Hong Kong WinterFest, acting as a modern replacement for the traditional "A Symphony of Lights" spectacular to boost the city's night-time economic appeal.

Govt bodies and professional arborists consulted in early planning stages

Throughout the developmental process, the tourism board sought feedback from multiple stakeholders and regulatory departments. In April, representatives introduced the creative concepts to the District Officer (Central and Western) and local district councilors.

To keep the community informed of the construction timelines and temporary traffic arrangements, the board sent direct written notices to nearby households on May 5, September 2, and September 24.

Additionally, the board convened 2 critical cross-departmental meetings on May 19 and August 5 to coordinate safety, logistics, and infrastructure regulations.

A total of 10 different public bodies were consulted on the project parameters, including the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, the Fire Services Department, the Home Affairs Department, the Hong Kong Police Force, the Highways Department, the Lands Department, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Transport Department, the Civil Engineering and Development Department, and the Water Supplies Department.

Controlled operational hours and strict tree protection measures proposed for trial

Under the original proposal, the low-glare lights were designed to operate on a controlled schedule from 7pm to 10pm daily, with all installations positioned far away from residential properties to safeguard local privacy.

The trial project was initially intended to run for a pilot phase of 12 months.

To minimize the ecological footprint, the tourism board engaged registered arborists and relevant departments to oversee the environmental safety.

Every aspect of the installation—including the selection of appropriate trees, hanging methods, protective cushioning, weight-bearing limits, and physical attachment techniques—required formal sign-off from professional arborists, who were also tasked with conducting routine follow-up inspections on the trees' health.

Recognizing the intensity of public and resident feedback, the tourism board confirmed that it will carefully assess all suggestions, review the overall operational arrangements, and publish updated plans at a later date.