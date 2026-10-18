logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

New Huanggang Port logs 130,000 trips as Chung Yeung Festival break begins

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The revamped Huanggang Port handled over 130,000 trips on Saturday, kicking off its opening weekend alongside the three-day Chung Yeung Festival holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

These figures come as the Immigration Department recorded about 1.35 million cross-border trips across all checkpoints yesterday, with local residents making over 670,000 departures and mainland visitor arrivals topping 130,000.

​The new port recorded roughly 55,000 arrivals and 74,000 departures, including 61,000 local residents departing Hong Kong.

​Meanwhile, Lo Wu emerged as the busiest border crossing with over 170,000 departures, followed by the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line with more than 130,000.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on a television program yesterday that operations at the new checkpoint ran smoothly over its first weekend, with passenger traffic expected to rise gradually.

He estimated that 10,000 to 20,000 travelers had switched to the new port, leading to a 3-to-7 percent drop in traffic at nearby Lok Ma Chau and Lo Wu since its opening—a shift he described as positive.

He added that Liantang Port and Shenzhen Bay Port were unaffected because travelers using those crossings have different final destinations.

​Tang stated that the new port is not intended to divert traffic from other checkpoints, but rather to boost overall capacity and improve the traveler experience, noting that each border crossing serves a distinct purpose.

​He confirmed that there are no immediate plans to close other checkpoints, adding that measures are in place to enhance the overall experience across all of the city's border crossings.

Huanggang PortChung Yeung Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nearly 80,000 travellers use New Huanggang Port on opening day
NEWS
13-10-2026 10:53 HKT
New Huanggang Port sees smooth traffic as passenger numbers triple to 42,200 by 5pm
NEWS
13-10-2026 03:26 HKT
Tourism Industry urges direct tour bus access at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
12-10-2026 13:32 HKT
Mainland travellers praise fast clearance at new Huanggang Port
NEWS
12-10-2026 08:03 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens with 'collaborative inspection, joint clearance' model
NEWS
12-10-2026 07:35 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
12-10-2026 06:01 HKT
Huanggang Port blueprint: institutional innovation and global integration for the Greater Bay Area
EDITORIAL
12-10-2026 04:43 HKT
Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:57 HKT
(Photo from Transport and Logistics Bureau Facebook)
Transport chief expects new Huanggang Port to smooth cross-border travel for all
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:40 HKT
Revamped Huanggang Port delivers on national strategy to deepen GBA ties: John Lee
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:14 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.