Three-tier building dispute mechanism must stay simple to work, says Alice Mak

The three-tier mechanism for resolving building management disputes should keep things simple for homeowners, kicking in when they seek help from a district councilor, said Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen.

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Proposed in last month’s Policy Address, the mechanism was among the measures designed to strengthen oversight of the city’s major renovation projects.

Under the system, Mak explained in a TV program that district councilors would be the first point of contact for resolving disputes.

If deadlocked, the case would be referred to the government's free professional mediation service, with court being the last resort, she added.

“The simpler, the better,” she said, stressing that simplicity is key to keeping residents from being deterred by complicated procedures.

Mak added that residents can activate the mechanism without any change to their routine — by visiting a district councilor's office or using the district council's Meet the Public Scheme.

Once a request for help comes in, the councilor would seek to meet all parties involved and discuss the dispute together, she noted.

Regarding calls from political parties and the Hong Kong Bar Association for electronic voting at owners' meetings to be included in the Building Management Ordinance amendments, Mak said she fully supports applying technology to building management but that implementation must depend on actual circumstances.

With the public consultation ending last month, Mak said authorities are still reviewing several hundred submissions and aim to submit the proposed amendments to the Legislative Council this year.