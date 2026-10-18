Retail theft at Mong Kok commercial center caught on security camera triggers online search for young suspects

A retail theft inside a press-on nail boutique at Argyle Centre in Mong Kok on Friday evening has sparked intense local interest after the entire shoplifting incident was captured on high-definition security cameras.

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The owner of the small business, surnamed Hui, published the footage online after 3 teenagers stole products valued at over HK$200 from the retail shelves, demanding they come forward within 24 hours or face police action.

The situation escalated on Saturday evening when the suspects entered the shop to offer cash. However, Hui rejected the payout due to their highly aggressive demeanor and refusal to take personal responsibility.

Sophisticated shoplifting techniques exposed by commercial security footage

According to the closed-circuit television recordings, the 3 teenagers—consisting of 2 young women and 1 young man—wandered around the boutique pretending to browse the selection.

The footage shows a teenage girl in a blue jacket sliding a set of press-on nails into her sleeve before pretending to rummage through her handbag to hide the item inside.

Meanwhile, her male companion in a red shirt hid another product under a black piece of clothing, while the 3rd teenager acted as a lookout.

Hui recognized the youths as returning visitors, noting that their highly systematic method of replacing stolen items with dummy stock to conceal empty gaps suggested they were experienced shoplifters.

Internet users identify suspects as owner demands genuine personal apologies

As the security footage gained traction on the social media platform Threads, local web users quickly uncovered the personal identities of the 3 teenagers.

One of the suspects eventually messaged Hui to apologize, claiming in English that they committed the theft because their family was poor and they had fallen in with a bad crowd.

Hui dismissed the explanation as a complete fabrication designed to avoid legal consequences.

The teenager offered to pay HK$300 to cover the cost of the stolen items—valued at HK$108 and HK$135 respectively—but Hui refused the payment, demanding that all 3 individuals issue formal apologies using their real personal social media accounts.

At approximately 8pm on Saturday, the 3 teenagers arrived at the Mong Kok shop in person and aggressively tried to force Hui’s retail staff to accept the HK$300 compensation.

Bystanders in the shop noted that the group's attitude was highly hostile, prompting Hui to order her staff to decline the money, stating that the teenagers could not simply pay their way out of a criminal offense without showing genuine remorse.