logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Retail theft at Mong Kok commercial center caught on security camera triggers online search for young suspects

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A retail theft inside a press-on nail boutique at Argyle Centre in Mong Kok on Friday evening has sparked intense local interest after the entire shoplifting incident was captured on high-definition security cameras. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The owner of the small business, surnamed Hui, published the footage online after 3 teenagers stole products valued at over HK$200 from the retail shelves, demanding they come forward within 24 hours or face police action.

The situation escalated on Saturday evening when the suspects entered the shop to offer cash. However, Hui rejected the payout due to their highly aggressive demeanor and refusal to take personal responsibility. 

Sophisticated shoplifting techniques exposed by commercial security footage

According to the closed-circuit television recordings, the 3 teenagers—consisting of 2 young women and 1 young man—wandered around the boutique pretending to browse the selection. 

The footage shows a teenage girl in a blue jacket sliding a set of press-on nails into her sleeve before pretending to rummage through her handbag to hide the item inside. 

Meanwhile, her male companion in a red shirt hid another product under a black piece of clothing, while the 3rd teenager acted as a lookout. 

Hui recognized the youths as returning visitors, noting that their highly systematic method of replacing stolen items with dummy stock to conceal empty gaps suggested they were experienced shoplifters.

Internet users identify suspects as owner demands genuine personal apologies

As the security footage gained traction on the social media platform Threads, local web users quickly uncovered the personal identities of the 3 teenagers. 

One of the suspects eventually messaged Hui to apologize, claiming in English that they committed the theft because their family was poor and they had fallen in with a bad crowd. 

Hui dismissed the explanation as a complete fabrication designed to avoid legal consequences. 

The teenager offered to pay HK$300 to cover the cost of the stolen items—valued at HK$108 and HK$135 respectively—but Hui refused the payment, demanding that all 3 individuals issue formal apologies using their real personal social media accounts. 

At approximately 8pm on Saturday, the 3 teenagers arrived at the Mong Kok shop in person and aggressively tried to force Hui’s retail staff to accept the HK$300 compensation. 

Bystanders in the shop noted that the group's attitude was highly hostile, prompting Hui to order her staff to decline the money, stating that the teenagers could not simply pay their way out of a criminal offense without showing genuine remorse.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Three-tier building dispute mechanism must stay simple to work, says Alice Mak
NEWS
11 mins ago
EVA Air to launch in-town check-in at Hong Kong Station starting Tue
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
New Huanggang Port logs 130,000 trips as Chung Yeung Festival break begins
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police search for father after ten-year-old boy hospitalized in domestic abuse case
NEWS
3 hours ago
Apple iPhone Duo preorder rush triggers double charges and card fraud warnings
NEWS
4 hours ago
Street fight in Tsim Sha Tsui leads to anti-triad arrests after weapons found at scene
NEWS
17 hours ago
MYNT's Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication
Headline Daily launches new food and lifestyle supplement with Causeway Bay street celebration
NEWS
18 hours ago
A minister's sweet memory of a birthday cake and a father's love
NEWS
18 hours ago
Restaurant manager stages robbery to steal company cash with accomplice
NEWS
20 hours ago
Low public health risk for Hong Kong following Russian laboratory death: health experts
NEWS
21 hours ago
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.