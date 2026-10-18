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NEWS

Police search for father after ten-year-old boy hospitalized in domestic abuse case

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Police are searching for a 53-year-old father who allegedly slapped his 10-year-old son during an argument over schoolwork at their village house in Pat Heung, Yuen Long. The incident was reported to authorities by a school social worker after the boy’s 23-year-old sister witnessed the assault and sought professional help. 

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Following the confrontation on October 11, the young boy was transported to a local hospital with visible injuries to his face and left forearm. The case has been classified as ill-treatment or neglect of a child, and the investigation has been handed over to the 2nd team of the Yuen Long District Crime Squad.

Social Welfare Department coordinates medical evaluations and family support plans

The Social Welfare Department confirmed that social workers contacted the family immediately after learning of the incident and arranged for the child to undergo a thorough medical assessment. 

To ensure the child’s safety, the department plans to coordinate a multidisciplinary case conference involving social workers, medical staff, and school officials. This meeting will evaluate the family's domestic environment, the parents' caregiving capabilities, and the child's long-term physical and mental development before finalizing a comprehensive support and counseling plan for the family.

Sister speaks out online to break the cycle of domestic abuse

The victim’s 23-year-old sister shared her family's ongoing struggles on the social media platform Threads, stating that her father has subjected her brother to physical violence for a long time. She described her heartbreak at hearing her brother's cries and noted that their mother felt too powerless to intervene effectively. 

According to the sister, her father ignored the boy’s hospitalization and traveled to mainland China for a business trip shortly after the incident. She expressed a profound sense of helplessness during her daily hospital visits, voicing her hope that her brother can finally escape the cycle of abuse so the family can live together in peace.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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