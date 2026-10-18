logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Apple iPhone Duo preorder rush triggers double charges and card fraud warnings

NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The highly anticipated launch of Apple’s first folding smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has sparked widespread online purchasing chaos since preorders opened Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Scores of frustrated shoppers turned to social media to report that they were repeatedly billed despite failing to secure a phone, while some successful buyers claimed their credit cards were charged multiple times for a single order. 

Francis Fong Po-kiu, the honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, explained today that the incident stems from technical server issues during peak traffic. 

He also warned that Apple’s website currently contains a security loophole by not enforcing a double-authentication protocol, allowing opportunistic fraudsters to make unauthorized purchases.

According to Fong, the credit card issues surrounding the preorder launch fall into two distinct categories. The first is a billing duplication error caused by severe network congestion.

When thousands of users attempted to access the portal simultaneously, server delays led to repeated transaction requests being submitted either by the users themselves or the retail system. 

Fong noted that under standard banking procedures, card issuers will generally review and cancel these pending double charges before they are officially finalized on monthly statements.

Security vulnerability exposes citizens to widespread credit card theft

The second and more concerning issue involves outright credit card fraud targeting people who never even attempted to buy the new phone. 

Fong revealed that bad actors are exploiting the massive volume of transactions during the launch window to go on a spending spree using stolen card information previously harvested from phishing websites or database leaks. 

Because Apple’s official platform does not mandate the use of 3D Secure (3DS) authentication—which requires cardholders to enter a one-time password sent via text message or approve the transaction in a banking app—fraudsters only need basic card details to complete purchases.

Fong urged Apple to close this security loophole by immediately implementing mandatory 3DS verification on its official platform to block fraudulent activities at the source, while also improving its backend servers to prevent double billing. 

In the meantime, the IT veteran advised members of the public to regularly monitor their banking transactions. 

Anyone who spots unauthorized charges should immediately contact their card-issuing bank to freeze their accounts and report the incident to the police.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Three-tier building dispute mechanism must stay simple to work, says Alice Mak
NEWS
10 mins ago
EVA Air to launch in-town check-in at Hong Kong Station starting Tue
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
New Huanggang Port logs 130,000 trips as Chung Yeung Festival break begins
NEWS
2 hours ago
Retail theft at Mong Kok commercial center caught on security camera triggers online search for young suspects
NEWS
3 hours ago
Police search for father after ten-year-old boy hospitalized in domestic abuse case
NEWS
3 hours ago
Street fight in Tsim Sha Tsui leads to anti-triad arrests after weapons found at scene
NEWS
17 hours ago
MYNT's Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication
Headline Daily launches new food and lifestyle supplement with Causeway Bay street celebration
NEWS
18 hours ago
A minister's sweet memory of a birthday cake and a father's love
NEWS
18 hours ago
Restaurant manager stages robbery to steal company cash with accomplice
NEWS
20 hours ago
Low public health risk for Hong Kong following Russian laboratory death: health experts
NEWS
21 hours ago
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.