Street fight in Tsim Sha Tsui leads to anti-triad arrests after weapons found at scene

A violent street brawl broke out in the busy district of Tsim Sha Tsui Friday evening, leaving one man injured and terrified onlookers fleeing for safety.

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The incident unfolded at approximately 6.30pm on Granville Road, near its junction with Shun Yee Street. Eyewitnesses reported a group of about ten men and women engaging in a chaotic physical confrontation.

Social media footage of the incident captured several individuals chasing each other, trade physical blows, and using wooden sticks as weapons.

During the confrontation, a man dressed in black was filmed repeatedly punching a driver inside a parked private car.

Meanwhile, another man in a white shirt was seen covered in blood from severe facial and head wounds, but continued to participate in the fight.

The violence escalated further when associates of the driver arrived with wooden sticks, causing the crowd to scatter in different directions. A foreign female tourist carrying an infant and a young girl was seen fleeing the scene in panic.

By the time law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, all participants in the brawl had dispersed.

Anti-triad police recover weapons and arrest two suspected Sun Yee On members

Following a preliminary investigation, the case was handed over to the District Anti-Triad Squad of the Yau Tsim Police District.

Officers conducting a search at the scene discovered a large red, white, and blue nylon bag discarded on the street. Inside the bag, police recovered a chopper and a rattan cane, both suspected to have been brought as weapons for the fight.

The Anti-Triad Squad subsequently arrested two local men, aged 32 and 36, in connection with the brawl.

Investigations suggest that both suspects have active ties to the Sun Yee On triad society. The two men remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the clash and track down the remaining individuals involved.