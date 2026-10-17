logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Street fight in Tsim Sha Tsui leads to anti-triad arrests after weapons found at scene

NEWS
10 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A violent street brawl broke out in the busy district of Tsim Sha Tsui Friday evening, leaving one man injured and terrified onlookers fleeing for safety. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident unfolded at approximately 6.30pm on Granville Road, near its junction with Shun Yee Street. Eyewitnesses reported a group of about ten men and women engaging in a chaotic physical confrontation. 

Social media footage of the incident captured several individuals chasing each other, trade physical blows, and using wooden sticks as weapons. 

During the confrontation, a man dressed in black was filmed repeatedly punching a driver inside a parked private car. 

Meanwhile, another man in a white shirt was seen covered in blood from severe facial and head wounds, but continued to participate in the fight. 

The violence escalated further when associates of the driver arrived with wooden sticks, causing the crowd to scatter in different directions. A foreign female tourist carrying an infant and a young girl was seen fleeing the scene in panic.

By the time law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, all participants in the brawl had dispersed. 

Anti-triad police recover weapons and arrest two suspected Sun Yee On members

Following a preliminary investigation, the case was handed over to the District Anti-Triad Squad of the Yau Tsim Police District.

Officers conducting a search at the scene discovered a large red, white, and blue nylon bag discarded on the street. Inside the bag, police recovered a chopper and a rattan cane, both suspected to have been brought as weapons for the fight. 

The Anti-Triad Squad subsequently arrested two local men, aged 32 and 36, in connection with the brawl. 

Investigations suggest that both suspects have active ties to the Sun Yee On triad society. The two men remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the clash and track down the remaining individuals involved.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
MYNT's Sabrina Mendes, Hilary Chong, Chelsea Mason, and Skylar Lo—made a special appearance to rally support for the publication
Headline Daily launches new food and lifestyle supplement with Causeway Bay street celebration
NEWS
59 mins ago
A minister's sweet memory of a birthday cake and a father's love
NEWS
1 hour ago
Restaurant manager stages robbery to steal company cash with accomplice
NEWS
2 hours ago
Low public health risk for Hong Kong following Russian laboratory death: health experts
NEWS
3 hours ago
Three high-rise elevator safety fraudsters released on bail
NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman assaulted with nail gun and robbed in To Kwa Wan flat
NEWS
6 hours ago
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
7 hours ago
Swire Properties launches charity bazaar to celebrate 25 years of volunteerism and community support
NEWS
7 hours ago
Protective care orders issued for siblings in Tuen Mun child welfare investigation
NEWS
8 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
9 hours ago
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
14-10-2026 18:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.