Hong Kong Disneyland drives retail growth through immersive merchandise and digital expansion

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is continuing to innovate its retail experience by blending immersive storytelling with local cultural elements, a strategy that has successfully boosted guest engagement and driven significant revenue growth.

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At the resort's annual merchandise showcase, which drew over 250 Disney fans, cast members, and tertiary students, executives highlighted how interactive products are strengthening the emotional connection between guests and Disney characters. Anita Lai Pui-shan, vice president of communications and public affairs of the theme park, noted that the company has actively pushed for retail innovation to meet the growing demand for interactive and immersive experiences.

Hong Kong Disneyland hosted its 2026 merchandise preview.

At the event, students recited interactive spells and spun the gold bucket

Gamified retail boosts western-themed sales

A key driver of recent retail success has been the introduction of interactive, game-based merchandise. An on-stage demonstration during the event featured the lucky gold-panning bucket themed after the mischievous chipmunk duo Chip 'n' Dale. The game, which invites guests to scoop black ore into a bucket and spin it to win prizes, has proven highly popular.

According to manager of store operations and visual merchandising Ricky Au Yeung, the game has been played over 70,000 times since its launch in April. It now accounts for nearly 90 percent of the merchandise revenue in the Grizzly Gulch themed land.

The popularity of the game has also pushed sales of related Chip 'n' Dale merchandise up by more than 15 percent compared to last year. Looking ahead to the winter season, the resort plans to introduce a holiday-themed version of the game alongside winter-style character plush toys and festive market ornaments.

The resort also introduced a variety of Disney products blending local cultural characteristics.

Merchandise tied to Avengers: Doomsday made its debut

Sneak peeks and cultural fusion

The showcase also offered a first look at several upcoming product lines. These include limited-edition plush toys and eco-bags celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 98th birthday in November, as well as a brand-new lineup themed around Doctor Doom ahead of the release of the next Avengers movie.

The resort’s design team continues to emphasize local Hong Kong culture in its product development. Following the success of Disney-themed road sign blind boxes and Spider-Man merchandise featuring iconic neon lights, the resort will soon launch a collection inspired by Hong Kong's classic "red-white-blue" nylon bag patterns.

Buying manager of merchandise Amy Ng explained that incorporating familiar everyday elements helps create unique, nostalgic collectibles that resonate deeply with guests.

Digital expansion in mainland China

Beyond the local market, Hong Kong Disneyland is rapidly expanding its reach into mainland China. The resort launched a flagship store on Tmall Global in the first half of the year, which quickly ranked among the top six most popular brands during the 618 Shopping Festival.

Justin Chan, merchandise operations integration manager stated that the combination of original Disney storytelling and unique Hong Kong characteristics has successfully attracted young fans from the Greater Bay Area and mainland China.

This digital and physical outreach has contributed to a 25 percent year-on-year increase in park visits from mainland student annual pass holders.