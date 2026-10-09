logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong Disneyland drives retail growth through immersive merchandise and digital expansion

NEWS
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Hong Kong Disneyland hosts 2026 merchandise preview, debuting Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' items
Hong Kong Disneyland hosts 2026 merchandise preview, debuting Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' items

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is continuing to innovate its retail experience by blending immersive storytelling with local cultural elements, a strategy that has successfully boosted guest engagement and driven significant revenue growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At the resort's annual merchandise showcase, which drew over 250 Disney fans, cast members, and tertiary students, executives highlighted how interactive products are strengthening the emotional connection between guests and Disney characters. Anita Lai Pui-shan, vice president of communications and public affairs of the theme park, noted that the company has actively pushed for retail innovation to meet the growing demand for interactive and immersive experiences.

Hong Kong Disneyland hosted its 2026 merchandise preview.
Hong Kong Disneyland hosted its 2026 merchandise preview.
At the event, students recited interactive spells and spun the gold bucket
At the event, students recited interactive spells and spun the gold bucket

Gamified retail boosts western-themed sales

A key driver of recent retail success has been the introduction of interactive, game-based merchandise. An on-stage demonstration during the event featured the lucky gold-panning bucket themed after the mischievous chipmunk duo Chip 'n' Dale. The game, which invites guests to scoop black ore into a bucket and spin it to win prizes, has proven highly popular.

According to manager of store operations and visual merchandising Ricky Au Yeung, the game has been played over 70,000 times since its launch in April. It now accounts for nearly 90 percent of the merchandise revenue in the Grizzly Gulch themed land. 

The popularity of the game has also pushed sales of related Chip 'n' Dale merchandise up by more than 15 percent compared to last year. Looking ahead to the winter season, the resort plans to introduce a holiday-themed version of the game alongside winter-style character plush toys and festive market ornaments.

The resort also introduced a variety of Disney products blending local cultural characteristics.
The resort also introduced a variety of Disney products blending local cultural characteristics.
Merchandise tied to Avengers: Doomsday made its debut
Merchandise tied to Avengers: Doomsday made its debut

Sneak peeks and cultural fusion

The showcase also offered a first look at several upcoming product lines. These include limited-edition plush toys and eco-bags celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 98th birthday in November, as well as a brand-new lineup themed around Doctor Doom ahead of the release of the next Avengers movie.

The resort’s design team continues to emphasize local Hong Kong culture in its product development. Following the success of Disney-themed road sign blind boxes and Spider-Man merchandise featuring iconic neon lights, the resort will soon launch a collection inspired by Hong Kong's classic "red-white-blue" nylon bag patterns.

Buying manager of merchandise Amy Ng explained that incorporating familiar everyday elements helps create unique, nostalgic collectibles that resonate deeply with guests.

Digital expansion in mainland China

Beyond the local market, Hong Kong Disneyland is rapidly expanding its reach into mainland China. The resort launched a flagship store on Tmall Global in the first half of the year, which quickly ranked among the top six most popular brands during the 618 Shopping Festival.

Justin Chan, merchandise operations integration manager stated that the combination of original Disney storytelling and unique Hong Kong characteristics has successfully attracted young fans from the Greater Bay Area and mainland China. 

This digital and physical outreach has contributed to a 25 percent year-on-year increase in park visits from mainland student annual pass holders.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pin trading is an integral part of Disney fan culture.
Hong Kong Disneyland sees surge in visitors and revenue from pin trading and card game events
NEWS
24 mins ago
Hong Kong universities secure record rankings in latest Stanford top scientists list
NEWS
1 hour ago
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
3 hours ago
Night Recap - October 9, 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park hosts inaugural football tour for 200 local residents
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Man claims Admiralty MTR bomb threat in online game was emotional nonsense
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
Chris Sun pledges strict review of welfare payments in Tuen Mun child neglect case
NEWS
5 hours ago
CUHK launches flagship LEAP platform to drive cross-sector research and entrepreneurship
NEWS
5 hours ago
Son seeks justice after elderly father dies following Wong Tai Sin minibus fall
NEWS
7 hours ago
The Mills to host surreal ecological Halloween journey featuring rare creatures
NEWS
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
20 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps through 24,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.