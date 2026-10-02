Macau offers free shuttles, fireworks to draw visitors

Whether one is seeking cultural adventures, family fun, culinary delights, or world-class entertainment, Macau is inviting people to explore its rich heritage and modern wonders – all set against a backdrop of celebration and color.

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The free Tourism and Leisure Bus shuttle service is a traveler’s best companion. Every Friday through Sunday, the convenient network of 14 shuttle routes connects world-class resorts on the Macao Peninsula and Taipa to the heart of the city’s vibrant cultural districts and authentic neighborhoods. Starting from iconic destinations like the Ruins of St Paul's and Taipa Village, the service offers a seamless way to taste local cuisine, explore historical landmarks, and experience everyday community life.

The free Tourism and Leisure Bus shuttle service

Tourists can also visit the whimsical world of Mak Mak at the Mak Mak Experience Hub, nestled in the historic Ritz Building on Senado Square. The charming exhibition, themed 'Mak Moments,' runs through January and celebrates Macau’s beloved black-faced mascot, inviting visitors to create enchanting memories and discover a new side of the city. Whether one is traveling with family or friends, the Experience Hub delights guests of all ages with hands-on interactive displays, exclusive cultural merchandise, and festive pop-up cafes, with a chance to join engaging workshops or meet the playful mascot in person.

For thrill-seekers and food lovers, Macau also offers Dinner in the Sky – an adrenaline-pumping dining adventure high above the cityscape. People can savor gourmet cuisine at a table suspended 50 meters in the air, surrounded by breathtaking 360-degree views of the glittering skyline, making it an unforgettable highlight on one's Macau journey.

The night skies over Macau have also been lit up with spectacular fireworks displays, including one on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China yesterday.

The displays are part of the 34th Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, staged in the waters off the Macau Tower, presenting a journey titled "Set Sail for Macao, where the Silk Road Sparkles" this year.

The contest unfolds in three captivating chapters: 'Encounter with History,' 'Encounter with Civilization,' and 'Encounter with the Future.' The first and final chapters, on September 12 and this coming Sunday respectively, feature both drone and fireworks shows.

This year’s lineup features breathtaking performances, including by teams from China and Thailand yesterday, leading up to an eagerly anticipated grand finale on Sunday, where the skies will be illuminated by the artistry of entities from the Philippines and the United Kingdom.