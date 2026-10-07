Central gets a Halloween makeover with 15 days of parties and family fun

Central is getting a spooky makeover this October, with giant installations, street parties, live music and family activities taking over the district for 15 days.

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Running from October 17 to 31, Halloween in Central will unfold across Statue Square Gardens and Chater Road, bringing together public art, wellness activities, cosplay, family entertainment and a Halloween night finale.

Organized by Hongkong Land with support from the Hong Kong Tourism Board and district partners, the event is designed around Central’s streetscape, with activities stretching from daytime family outings to after-dark celebrations.

A giant eyeball watches over Statue Square

Statue Square Gardens South will form the visual heart of the festival throughout the 15-day run.

Four large-scale installations will be illuminated every evening, led by I Am Watching You, a giant eyeball rising above the Statue Square fountain.

Other installations include The Awakening, a gateway at the Chater Road entrance; the Coffin Throne, positioned near a Central MTR exit; and The Jail, which transforms the Statue Square Pavilion into a haunted setting.

The installations will remain accessible throughout the day, with lighting from 4pm to 11.30pm each night. On Halloween, the lights will stay on until 1am.

Admission to the Statue Square displays is free.

Four days of street action on Chater Road

The program moves onto pedestrianized Chater Road for four themed days, each offering a different take on Halloween.

The festivities begin on October 17 with Boo-st Your Mood – Pickleball Day, mixing the season’s playful spirit with a wellness-focused afternoon.

A day later, the mood shifts into party mode with OPEN by HE.R – Halloween in Central Kick-Off Party. Running from 3pm to 10pm, the ticketed outdoor event will feature German duo ANDHIM, Ukrainian artist Charmeine, Hong Kong’s HE.R Soundsystem — Alex Nude and Cocoa — and CASAMUSICA.

Families take over on October 24 for Monster Mash Fest, when Chater Road becomes a daytime Halloween playground.

Visitors can arrive in costume or create a look on-site with costume and accessory booths, face painting and henna designs mixing Halloween imagery with Hong Kong-inspired motifs. A large themed bouncy castle, live performances and festive food stalls will round out the day.

The program culminates on October 31 with Halloween Day Unleashed, running from 2pm until 1am the following morning.

Local creativity joins the party

The event will also tap into Hong Kong’s younger creative community.

Students from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s School of Fashion and Textiles will create wearable Halloween pieces for performers on Chater Road, while students from the Vocational Training Council’s Youth College will work on makeup and hairstyling for roving characters.

Local costume makers, face-painting artists, food and beverage operators and cultural venues will also take part across the district.

For those who prefer to join from their phones, the event website will feature a 360-degree virtual Halloween world, a themed digital photo booth and a Zombie Hunt mini-game.

Halloween in Central at a glance

- October 17–31: Halloween installations at Statue Square Gardens South; free admission; light-up from 4pm to 11.30pm, extended to 1am on October 31

- October 17: Boo-st Your Mood – Pickleball Day, 2pm–8pm, Chater Road

- October 18: OPEN by HE.R – Halloween in Central Kick-Off Party, 3pm–10pm, Chater Road; ticketed

- October 24: Monster Mash Fest – Family Day, noon–9pm, Chater Road; open to the public, with a fee for bouncy castle sessions

- October 31: Halloween Day Unleashed, 2pm–1am, Chater Road; open to the public, with the bouncy castle running until 9pm

