Phuket’s next generation of luxury resorts is looking increasingly residential, wellness-led and closely tied to nature.

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Minor Hotels is adding to that shift with Gardens of Eden Resort Phuket, the first Asian property under its new Minor Reserve Collection. Scheduled to open in 2031, the resort will sit in Bang Tao, around 250 meters from Phuket’s west coast, within a larger 33-acre development combining hospitality, residences and wellness.

The resort will comprise 310 keys in total, including a 100-room hotel and 210 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that will also form part of the resort inventory.

Wellness will be one of its defining features, centered around a dedicated facility spanning more than 5,000 square meters. Dining plans include an all-day restaurant, two specialty restaurants, an organic café and a lobby lounge.

The project sits next to a protected national park and within easy reach of Laguna Phuket and Phuket International Airport, giving it access to one of the island’s most established resort neighborhoods without placing it directly in the middle of the busiest tourist areas.

Designed by Martin Palleros of Tierra Design, the property is expected to reflect Bang Tao’s tropical setting, with the surrounding Gardens of Eden development placing a strong emphasis on greenery. Around 70 percent of the wider 122,000-square-meter site is dedicated to parks, lakes and gardens.

The resort will also sit alongside several residential projects, including Etro Residences, a collection of eight homes created with the Italian fashion house.

A new kind of luxury collection

Minor Reserve Collection is one of Minor Hotels’ newest luxury brands, designed around individually styled properties rather than a uniform hotel formula.

For the group, Phuket is a natural starting point in Asia.

“Thailand is home for Minor Hotels, so introducing the new Gardens of Eden Phuket, Minor Reserve Collection to the kingdom is a significant milestone for our company and our luxury brand strategy,” said Omar Romero, chief development and luxury officer at Minor Hotels.

“Phuket continues to evolve as one of the world’s most compelling resort and wellness destinations.”

The collection is intended to bring together hotels with a strong sense of place and individual character, placing greater emphasis on the identity of each destination rather than applying the same aesthetic across properties.

That approach puts Gardens of Eden somewhere between a conventional beach resort and a longer-stay residential retreat.

Alexander Chuvalov, CEO of Gardens of Eden, said the development had been conceived as a place where “luxury living, wellness and nature come together in a meaningful way.”

For travelers, the opening remains some years away, but the project reflects a broader direction in Phuket’s high-end hospitality market: larger wellness spaces, greener surroundings and accommodation designed to feel as suitable for longer stays as for a week by the sea.

Gardens of Eden will join other Minor Reserve Collection properties including Hotel Palace Portorož in Slovenia, Dukes London and Aventora Resort Baía Formosa in Brazil.

When it eventually opens in 2031, its appeal may lie less in reinventing the Phuket resort than in giving familiar elements — tropical landscape, wellness and coastal living — a more residential rhythm.

