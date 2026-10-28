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LIFESTYLE
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LEISURE

Anime, cosplay and pet-friendly Halloween fun at Kwun Tong

LEISURE
5 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Kwun Tong’s anime and gaming hub The ANGLE is giving Halloween a distinctly ACG twist this year, with a two-day celebration of doujin culture, live performances, illustration, cosplay and pet-friendly activities.

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Taking place on October 31 and November 1, the event will turn the mall’s L1 atrium into a pop-culture marketplace with more than 20 anime-themed booths offering original artwork, fan-made merchandise, handmade accessories, magical-themed trinkets and other collectibles.

The program is organized by local anime production firm Nomad and marks The ANGLE’s first Halloween since opening as a new ACG-focused retail destination in Kwun Tong. The market will run from 11am to 8pm on both days.

Music and performance will take over the space from the afternoon, with anime DJ Shinon mixing Japanese anime tracks with electronic beats. Visitors can also expect impromptu dance sessions and appearances by local groups including poketto, Manna, Prizm KiSS, ChuRiPPu and ONLY TODAY.

Beyond the stage, the event will also lean into the creative side of fan culture. A Halloween-themed illustration workshop will introduce techniques for drawing witch-inspired characters, with local comic artists joining the weekend program to meet fans and share their work.

poketto.
Manna.
Prizm KiSS.
ChuRiPPu.
ONLY TODAY.
+1
Elphonso Lam.

For those arriving in costume, The ANGLE is adding a simple incentive. The Point members who spend HK$100 in a single electronic payment at participating merchants between October 26 and November 1 can receive a HK$30 mall e-voucher by showing an anime or Halloween element in their outfit at the customer service center. Pet owners who dress up and bring their animals along can also receive one hour of free parking, subject to availability.

Pets will have their own Halloween program on October 31 at L9 Sky ANGLE. Owners can pick up a mission card and themed accessory before leading their pets through three lighthearted challenges, including an obstacle course and food-bowl activity. Those who complete all three tasks and share a photo on social media can receive a dining voucher from Grove or N+ Burger, with 100 sets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The evening continues with limited pet-and-owner dining sets at Sky ANGLE. The Point members can redeem points for either a Thai or Korean two-person Halloween set, with only 14 places available.

For details, click here.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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