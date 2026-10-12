Hong Kong Disneyland sees surge in visitors and revenue from pin trading and card game events

Merchandise collecting continues to serve as a major draw for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, with recent interactive fan events posting substantial attendance and revenue growth. Pin trading and the Disney Lorcana trading card game have emerged as key highlights among enthusiasts across the region and overseas.

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Disney Lorcana trading cards and related events enjoy widespread popularity.

Strong attendance and revenue gains

According to the resort's director of merchandise, David Koo, the four-day Pin Trading Carnival attracted more than 8,000 participants this year, driving event revenue up by over 90 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Quest drew more than 60,000 visitors across a 12-day run.

Organizers highlighted that the events drew Disney fans from across the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai, and the United States, cementing Hong Kong Disneyland's position as a regional networking hub for collectors.

Annual showcase highlights collector culture

At the resort's annual merchandise showcase held yesterday, Disney fans and collectors were invited to display several Disney Lorcana card sets alongside hundreds of Disney pins. The pins on display featured a diverse range of styles, from classic figures such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Princesses in various outfits to exclusive collections centered on Hong Kong Disneyland.

Attendees were presented with a blind-box pin upon arrival. Following the showcase, Disney cast members joined collectors and participating students with a curated selection of pins to conduct trades and exchange insights.

Engaging the next generation of collectors

The event also served as an entry point for newcomers to hobby collecting. Hazel, a student from Hong Kong Metropolitan University who experienced pin trading for the first time during the showcase, noted that she found the process enjoyable because it allowed participants to swap their own pieces for different collectibles, adding that she looked forward to expanding her collection in the future.