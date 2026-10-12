logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
LEISURE

Hong Kong Disneyland sees surge in visitors and revenue from pin trading and card game events

LEISURE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Pin trading is an integral part of Disney fan culture.
Pin trading is an integral part of Disney fan culture.

Merchandise collecting continues to serve as a major draw for Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, with recent interactive fan events posting substantial attendance and revenue growth. Pin trading and the Disney Lorcana trading card game have emerged as key highlights among enthusiasts across the region and overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Disney Lorcana trading cards and related events enjoy widespread popularity.
Disney Lorcana trading cards and related events enjoy widespread popularity.

Strong attendance and revenue gains

According to the resort's director of merchandise, David Koo, the four-day Pin Trading Carnival attracted more than 8,000 participants this year, driving event revenue up by over 90 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Quest drew more than 60,000 visitors across a 12-day run.

Organizers highlighted that the events drew Disney fans from across the Greater Bay Area, Shanghai, and the United States, cementing Hong Kong Disneyland's position as a regional networking hub for collectors.

Annual showcase highlights collector culture

At the resort's annual merchandise showcase held yesterday, Disney fans and collectors were invited to display several Disney Lorcana card sets alongside hundreds of Disney pins. The pins on display featured a diverse range of styles, from classic figures such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Disney Princesses in various outfits to exclusive collections centered on Hong Kong Disneyland.

Attendees were presented with a blind-box pin upon arrival. Following the showcase, Disney cast members joined collectors and participating students with a curated selection of pins to conduct trades and exchange insights.

Engaging the next generation of collectors

The event also served as an entry point for newcomers to hobby collecting. Hazel, a student from Hong Kong Metropolitan University who experienced pin trading for the first time during the showcase, noted that she found the process enjoyable because it allowed participants to swap their own pieces for different collectibles, adding that she looked forward to expanding her collection in the future.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong Disneyland hosts 2026 merchandise preview, debuting Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' items
Hong Kong Disneyland drives retail growth through immersive merchandise and digital expansion
LEISURE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong Cyclothon carnival brings new sports, food and weekend fun to West Kowloon
LEISURE
08-10-2026 19:04 HKT
Co-founder Sébastien Blondeau says the museum brings together art, science and psychology.
A mind-bending new museum is coming to The Peak this autumn
LEISURE
08-10-2026 16:45 HKT
Central gets a Halloween makeover with 15 days of parties and family fun
LEISURE
07-10-2026 09:20 HKT
Krakow Main Market Square
Poland: from coal and cloth to culture – where scars become sights
LEISURE
05-10-2026 06:05 HKT
Macau offers free shuttles, fireworks to draw visitors
LEISURE
02-10-2026 06:00 HKT
A sweet Halloween awaits at Discovery Bay with monsters, markets and pet parties
LEISURE
28-09-2026 17:11 HKT
AIRSIDE brings eccentric culinary creations and giant glowing moon to Kai Tak for Mid-Autumn Festival
LEISURE
24-09-2026 21:05 HKT
Japanese specialty roasters headline Urban Brew Summit at The Mills
LEISURE
23-09-2026 19:41 HKT
Picnic with Pompompurin at Terrace in seaside this autumn
LEISURE
22-09-2026 19:58 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
13 hours ago
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.