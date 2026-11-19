A public toilet in Lei Yue Mun that cost HK$38.3 million has won gold in the Hong Kong Toilet Association’s annual Best Public Toilet Award, recognized for its minimalist design and high hygiene standards.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Lei Yue Mun (Ling Nam Sun Tsuen) Public Toilet was rebuilt this year. The association described it as a “6-star public toilet”. Records show it had the highest reprovisioning budget of any public toilet over the past five years.

The Lei Yue Mun (Ling Nam Sun Tsuen) Public Toilet

The Lei Yue Mun (Ling Nam Sun Tsuen) Public Toilet

The Architectural Services Department previously attributed the cost to the complexity of the construction work and the need to relocate numerous underground pipes and cables.

The Kowloon Park (Maze) Public Toilet won silver, while the Aberdeen Praya Road Public Toilet took bronze.

The Kowloon Park (Maze) Public Toilet wins the silver award.

The Aberdeen Praya Road Public Toilet wins the bronze award.

The association also identified three facilities — Chai Wan Kok Public Toilet in Tsuen Wan, Tung Chau Street Public Toilet in Sham Shui Po and Tai Kiu Tsuen Public Toilet in Yuen Long — as having unsatisfactory hygiene and severely aging fixtures in urgent need of improvement.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said it was pleased that the Lei Yue Mun and Aberdeen Praya Road toilets, both under its management, had won gold and bronze. It said the recognition was an encouragement to its ongoing efforts to improve public toilet services.

The department said it had noticed odors in parts of Chai Wan Kok Public Toilet and promptly notified the relevant departments to arrange repairs. It had also set up mobile toilets nearby and stepped up cleaning. Facilities at Tai Kiu Tsuen and Tung Chau Street public toilets are included in a refurbishment program, alongside stricter cleaning requirements and closer monitoring of contractors.