Hong Kong Cyclothon carnival brings new sports, food and weekend fun to West Kowloon

The racing may be the headline attraction at this weekend’s 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, but visitors to West Kowloon will find plenty to do away from the course.

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The Hong Kong Tourism Board will stage a free-admission Cyclothon Carnival on Sunday, October 11, bringing together emerging sports, family activities, live performances, food and a sports market for a full day by Victoria Harbour.

For those keen to try something new, the carnival will feature hands-on sessions in pickleball, paddleball and teqball, alongside a tennis target challenge. Younger visitors can take part in children’s cycling sessions, while face painting, balloon twisting and freestyle drawing offer a gentler change of pace for families.

Teqball.

The main stage will shift mood as the day unfolds. The morning “Sunrise Chill” program will lean into a more relaxed atmosphere, with a cappella and local music performances as well as freestyle cycling demonstrations. UCI races will also be broadcast live at the venue, allowing spectators to keep up with the international cycling action while spending time at the carnival.

By afternoon, “Sunset Groove” will pick up the tempo with skipping, breakdancing, belly dancing and rhythmic gymnastics. Performers scheduled to appear include rope-skipping group Jumper, breakdance collective The Breakdown Station, freestyle cyclist Vincent Wong and local pop band before the night ends.

Food, naturally, is part of the equation. Six brands will set up at the carnival’s food corner, with offerings ranging from butterfly cookies and cake rolls to ice cream, coffee and health-focused drinks. Participating names include The Royal Garden, YATA, The Royal Pacific Hotel, C.C. Berry, and C108.

The sports market, meanwhile, will bring together eight local and international brands — Buff, Oakley, JBL, Shokz, Rapha and Zulupack — spanning cycling gear, outdoor equipment, eyewear and audio products. Selected products will be offered at discounts of up to 15 percent, while some brands will also offer event-only gifts and promotions.

Visitors who want to make a longer day of it can also explore West Kowloon’s cultural attractions. The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will offer a special Hong Kong Cyclothon package covering admission to either M+ or the Hong Kong Palace Museum, together with a complimentary one-way WestK Ferry ticket.

Cycling brand tokyobike hk will also offer bike rental discounts of up to 20 percent, while restaurants and casual dining outlets across the West Kowloon Art Park will begin opening from 8am.

More than 25 food and beverage operators will offer special deals to Cyclothon participants presenting a valid race bib. The West Kowloon Picnic Festival, taking place on the same day, will also offer 10 percent off picnic equipment rentals.

