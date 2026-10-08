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LEISURE

A mind-bending new museum is coming to The Peak this autumn

LEISURE
3 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Co-founder Sébastien Blondeau says the museum brings together art, science and psychology.
Co-founder Sébastien Blondeau says the museum brings together art, science and psychology.

Hong Kong’s skyline may already play tricks on the eye, but this autumn, The Peak will add another perspective-bending attraction to the mix.

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Museum of Illusions will make its Hong Kong debut at The Peak Galleria, opening its largest location in Asia with more than 50 interactive exhibits spanning over 11,000 square feet.

Part visual playground, part lesson in perception, the museum brings together art, science and psychology through immersive rooms, optical illusions, holograms and interactive installations. Designed for visitors of all ages, the experience explores the ways in which the brain interprets space, movement and reality — often with unexpected results.

The Hong Kong venue will also be pet-friendly, opening the experience to families and visitors who want to bring their four-legged companions along.

“We are excited to bring Museum of Illusions to The Peak Galleria, where Hong Kong’s energy meets a world of playful perception. Test your senses, experience the familiar in a new way, and capture must-snap moments with friends and family,” co-founders Sébastien Blondeau and Jeremy Weltmann said.

“Our goal is simple: spark curiosity, big smiles, and a sense of wonder from the first room to the last.”

Many of the museum’s best-known attractions will make their way to Hong Kong. In the Infinity Room, mirrors create the impression of a space stretching endlessly in every direction, while the Ames Room uses forced perspective to make visitors appear to grow or shrink depending on where they stand.

The Vortex Tunnel offers a more disorienting experience, surrounding visitors with a rotating environment designed to challenge their sense of balance despite the walkway itself remaining stable. For something lighter, Head on a Platter creates the illusion of a disembodied head — and, inevitably, a photo opportunity.

Vortex Tunnel.
Vortex Tunnel.

While these installations can also be found at Museum of Illusions locations around the world, the Hong Kong outpost will introduce a collection created specifically for the city.

Among them is the Reversed Room, inspired by Hong Kong’s more than century-old “Ding Ding” trams. Another installation, Building Illusion, places its optical trickery within the setting of a dim sum restaurant, giving the international museum concept a distinctly local flavor.

These Hong Kong-specific additions are intended to weave familiar pieces of the city into a format built around altered perspectives — turning everyday sights into something less predictable.

The Peak setting also gives the museum an apt home. Long associated with panoramic views of Hong Kong, the landmark will now invite visitors to look at their surroundings rather differently, swapping the city’s familiar vistas for rooms where scale shifts, surfaces multiply and gravity seems momentarily negotiable.

Museum of Illusions Hong Kong will open at The Peak Galleria this autumn. Tickets will be priced at HK$188 for adults, HK$148 for children aged four to 12 and seniors aged 65 or above, and HK$158 for students. Family packages start from HK$488 for two adults and one child, while a HK$100 birthday offer will also be available. Children aged three or below can enter free of charge, and pets are welcome.

Tickets will be available through Klook, Ticketflap, Trim.com and Ctrip. Further details can be found on the Museum of Illusions Hong Kong website and its social media channels.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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