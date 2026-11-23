Swire Properties' (1972) annual community event, the White Christmas Street Fair, is set to return to Taikoo Place from 3 to 6 December, featuring an all-new weekend Kid Zone and biggest-ever shopping and F&B lineup.

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Inspired by the theme “The Present of Moments”, this year’s Street Fair will turn Tong Chong Street and Taikoo Square into a Christmas Town of Time, featuring a dedicated Kid Zone on Saturday and Sunday, and a total of 61 retail and F&B booths and vendors, comprising 43 shopping booths and 18 F&B vendors, offering the widest range yet of brands across four days.

New happy hour sessions will offer special menus from 6pm to 8pm, Friday to Sunday, adding extra festive cheer as the evening unfolds. In addition, the Street Fair will present a series of timethemed attractions, performances and workshops, including an original theatrical parade co-created with Shakespeare4All, running from Cityplaza to Taikoo Place.

Event details

Date: 3–6 December 2026 (Thursday to Sunday); Kid Zone on 5–6 December (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 12pm - 8pm

Venue: Tong Chong Street, Taikoo Square, Taikoo Garden, Taikoo Place

Admission: Free