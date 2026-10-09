Morning Recap - October 9, 2026

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Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road

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A driver was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road earlier in the week.

Police College marks 20th anniversary with international academy and bachelor's degree programme

The Hong Kong Police College marked its 20th anniversary on Thursday with the launch of an international academy and a new bachelor's degree programme in partnership with a mainland university.

HKSAR Govt firmly rejects US Trafficking in Persons Report 2026

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has firmly rejected the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons Report 2026, calling its criticisms "unfounded" and "misleading."

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by taxi in Sham Shui Po

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a taxi in Sham Shui Po on Thursday morning, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

Golden Week draws 1.6 million visitors to HK, over 1.41 million from mainland

Golden Week drew 1.6 million visitors to Hong Kong, with over 1.41 million arriving from the mainland, according to Immigration Department figures released on Thursday.

Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite

A woman was found dead in a tent at a Sai Kung campsite on Thursday morning, with police treating the case as suspicious and launching an investigation.

Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested

Customs officers seized drugs worth about HK$2.55 million at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday, arresting two mainland passengers in connection with the bust.

World/China

Zelensky accuses US of inaction as Russian strikes kill over 70 in two days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the US of inaction as Russian strikes killed over 70 people in two days, marking one of the deadliest periods of the war.

Photo: Reuters

Venezuela's Maduro charged in US with ordering torture of opponents, Americans

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with ordering the torture of opponents and Americans, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

File Photo/Reuters

Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November

President Donald Trump said the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections in November, amid rising tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Photo: Reuters

Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers

Thailand plans to introduce entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers, a move aimed at boosting tourism revenue but drawing criticism from industry groups.

File Photo/Reuters

S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle

South Korea has recalled its ambassador from Ukraine amid a dispute over North Korean prisoners, marking a diplomatic rift between the allies.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower as crude prices jump, chip stocks weigh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday as surging crude prices and weakness in chip stocks offset gains in other sectors.

Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports

Starbucks has explored a potential takeover of Chipotle, according to a Financial Times report, as the coffee giant looks to diversify its portfolio.

File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Beyond a gateway: Skytopia and the strategic evolution of Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport's Skytopia project represents more than infrastructure — it is a strategic evolution positioning the city as a global aviation and logistics hub for the next generation.

Opinion

From wheelchair badminton to sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

Nick Chan reflects on his journey from wheelchair badminton to sports mediation, highlighting the power of sport to empower and connect communities across Asia and Africa.

Daniel Chan Ho-yuen (Right)

Tea & synergy: wine pairings for the 3pm meal | Wine and celebrities | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Alice Wong explores the art of pairing wine with the traditional 3pm meal, blending Eastern tea culture with Western viticulture in a celebration of synergy.

Emergency support concludes, our commitment endures | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Roden Tong reflects on the conclusion of emergency support initiatives, emphasising that the commitment to community resilience and reform endures beyond the immediate crisis.