logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - October 9, 2026

NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Driver arrested at airport over fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A driver was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Tsuen Kam Road earlier in the week.

Police College marks 20th anniversary with international academy and bachelor's degree programme

The Hong Kong Police College marked its 20th anniversary on Thursday with the launch of an international academy and a new bachelor's degree programme in partnership with a mainland university.

HKSAR Govt firmly rejects US Trafficking in Persons Report 2026

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has firmly rejected the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons Report 2026, calling its criticisms "unfounded" and "misleading."

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by taxi in Sham Shui Po

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a taxi in Sham Shui Po on Thursday morning, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

Golden Week draws 1.6 million visitors to HK, over 1.41 million from mainland

Golden Week drew 1.6 million visitors to Hong Kong, with over 1.41 million arriving from the mainland, according to Immigration Department figures released on Thursday.

Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite

A woman was found dead in a tent at a Sai Kung campsite on Thursday morning, with police treating the case as suspicious and launching an investigation.

Customs seizes $2.55m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested

Customs officers seized drugs worth about HK$2.55 million at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday, arresting two mainland passengers in connection with the bust.

World/China

Zelensky accuses US of inaction as Russian strikes kill over 70 in two days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the US of inaction as Russian strikes killed over 70 people in two days, marking one of the deadliest periods of the war.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Venezuela's Maduro charged in US with ordering torture of opponents, Americans

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with ordering the torture of opponents and Americans, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November

President Donald Trump said the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections in November, amid rising tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers

Thailand plans to introduce entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers, a move aimed at boosting tourism revenue but drawing criticism from industry groups.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle

South Korea has recalled its ambassador from Ukraine amid a dispute over North Korean prisoners, marking a diplomatic rift between the allies.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower as crude prices jump, chip stocks weigh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday as surging crude prices and weakness in chip stocks offset gains in other sectors.

Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports

Starbucks has explored a potential takeover of Chipotle, according to a Financial Times report, as the coffee giant looks to diversify its portfolio.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Beyond a gateway: Skytopia and the strategic evolution of Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong International Airport's Skytopia project represents more than infrastructure — it is a strategic evolution positioning the city as a global aviation and logistics hub for the next generation.

Opinion

From wheelchair badminton to sports mediation | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan

Nick Chan reflects on his journey from wheelchair badminton to sports mediation, highlighting the power of sport to empower and connect communities across Asia and Africa.

Daniel Chan Ho-yuen (Right)
Daniel Chan Ho-yuen (Right)

Tea & synergy: wine pairings for the 3pm meal | Wine and celebrities | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Alice Wong explores the art of pairing wine with the traditional 3pm meal, blending Eastern tea culture with Western viticulture in a celebration of synergy.

Emergency support concludes, our commitment endures | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Roden Tong reflects on the conclusion of emergency support initiatives, emphasising that the commitment to community resilience and reform endures beyond the immediate crisis.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 30, 2026
NEWS
30-07-2026 06:44 HKT
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Police College marks 20th anniversary with international academy and bachelor's degree programme
NEWS
1 hour ago
The immersive exhibition lands in K11 MUSEA.
Curating a 'hard science fiction' interactive journey to the moon
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKSAR Govt firmly rejects US Trafficking in Persons Report 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by taxi in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
4 hours ago
Golden Week draws 1.6 million visitors to HK, over 1.41 million from mainland
NEWS
4 hours ago
Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite
NEWS
4 hours ago
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
08-10-2026 00:44 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Children should not carry over 10 percent of body weight, child protection chief warns
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.