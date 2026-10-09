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NEWS

HKSAR Govt firmly rejects US Trafficking in Persons Report 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The HKSAR Government on Friday strongly rejected and condemned the US State Department's Trafficking in Persons Report 2026, calling its rating of Hong Kong at Tier 3 entirely unfounded and a blatant attempt to tarnish the city's reputation.

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A government spokesman said trafficking in persons has never been a prevalent problem in Hong Kong, and there has never been any sign that the city is used by syndicates as a destination or transit point.

The spokesman said the government conducted about 12,100 initial screenings in 2025, a 7 per cent increase from the previous year, and identified 15 trafficking victims, all Hong Kong residents who fell prey to employment fraud in Southeast Asian countries. He said the report's criticism of Hong Kong's victim screening was hypocritical, noting US studies have highlighted systematic underreporting of trafficking cases by domestic law enforcement.

On the "two-week rule" for foreign domestic helpers, the spokesman said the measure aims to maintain effective immigration control and allows sufficient flexibility for exceptional circumstances. He said the report's criticism was an example of double standards, as it ignored the US visa regime's similar requirement for migrant workers to depart after employment ends.

The spokesman said Hong Kong's legal framework comprises over 50 provisions against trafficking conduct, comparable to dedicated laws in other jurisdictions, and the Court of Final Appeal has affirmed the government has no positive obligation to enact a specific offence.

He said law enforcement agencies secured successful trafficking convictions in 2025, with 108 anti-vice operations and 203 arrests. Police arrested 37 employers for physical or sexual abuse of helpers, and prosecuted 49 employers for aiding breaches of stay conditions. About 2,400 officers attended trafficking-related training in 2025, up 18 per cent.

The spokesman added that the National Security Law and Safeguarding National Security Ordinance clearly stipulate that human rights shall be respected and protected, and that the laws only target a very small number of organisations and individuals endangering national security.

trafficking in persons HKSAR Government US report

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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