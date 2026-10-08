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NEWS

Children should not carry over 10 percent of body weight, child protection chief warns

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Carrying heavy loads can cause severe physical and psychological harm to young children, Maple Lau Siu-kwan, director of Against Child Abuse, warned on Thursday after a viral video showing a 10-year-old girl carrying two heavy bags of beer in Tuen Mun sparked public outrage.

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The incident at Fu Tai Estate raised widespread concerns over whether forcing children to handle excessive weight constitutes child abuse or excessive corporal punishment rather than domestic self-reliance training.

Speaking on a radio programme, Lau praised the public's heightened awareness of child safety, noting a common consensus that the weight carried by the girl severely exceeded her physical capacity.

Lau cited Department of Health guidelines stating that a child’s load should not exceed 10 percent of their body weight. Excess loads risk damaging developing bones and bodies regardless of whether the strain is a one-off incident or a continuous habit, she warned.

Addressing queries about cases without visible physical marks, Lau explained that child abuse covers four main categories: physical harm, neglect, sexual abuse, and psychological abuse. Imposing unreasonable mental stress or demands beyond a child's endurance can cause lasting psychological harm even without visible bruising.

Lau urged professionals under mandatory reporting regulations to prioritize the welfare and safety of children, advising them to consult the Social Welfare Department or relevant social service agencies directly rather than debating statutory thresholds. She also encouraged parents to adopt positive discipline and nonviolent communication techniques through community parenting courses.

 

Child AbuseMaple Lau Siu-kwanTuen Mun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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