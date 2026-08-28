Emergency support concludes, our commitment endures | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

When I wrote in this column in April under the title “Continuing our support to the community,” The Law Society of Hong Kong’s emergency legal services for those affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire were still under way. At that time, our priority was to respond to immediate needs while preparing for the more complex legal issues that would emerge as affected families began the difficult process of recovery and rebuilding.
In the months that followed, the nature of assistance required continued to evolve. Initial enquiries concerning personal injuries, important documents, insurance and succession were increasingly accompanied by matters involving long-term housing arrangements, property acquisition, conveyancing, probate and mortgages. Many of these issues involved important decisions and time-sensitive procedures. Accessible, reliable and compassionate legal guidance was therefore particularly important.
Our work extended beyond the Emergency Free Legal Helpline and seven service counters. We continued engaging with affected residents, Legislative Council members and relevant government departments to identify practical concerns and strengthen coordination. We met with representatives of the Legal Aid Department to discuss relevant legal aid matters and more effective engagement with the profession. Following the government’s announcement of long-term housing arrangements for Wang Fuk Court, we also arranged briefings by the Housing Department and the Housing Bureau to help solicitor members understand the available options and better assist affected owners and residents. Frontline experiences and concerns were also shared with the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau.
At the end of August, the helpline and service counters concluded their operation. This marked the close of an important phase of emergency legal support, but certainly not the end of the affected families’ journey towards healing and rebuilding. Throughout this period, 669 volunteer solicitors and 503 volunteer support personnel helped handle more than 620 cases. These figures are significant not simply because of their scale. Behind every case was an individual or family facing uncertainty, grief and difficult decisions, seeking reassurance and a clearer way forward.
I offer my heartfelt gratitude to every solicitor, trainee solicitor, law student and volunteer support member who contributed to this effort. Many gave their time quietly, alongside demanding professional, academic and family commitments. They did so not for recognition, but because they understood that service lies at the heart of our profession.
There is no sense of celebration in concluding support born of tragedy. Rather, this is a moment for gratitude, reflection and continued compassion. In the most challenging times, professionalism gives meaning to the legal profession’s role in society, ensuring that the law is not only argued in courtrooms, but also brings clarity, support and hope to communities in need.
Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong