Tea & synergy: wine pairings for the 3pm meal | Wine and celebrities | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Perhaps it is unconventional to serve wine during traditional English afternoon tea if you strictly follow the original 19th century practice. Nonetheless, many of us nowadays do not observe all the rigid tea etiquettes, like eating from the bottom to the top of the three-tiered stand, or stirring tea back and forth in the 6 to 12 o'clock directions.
Modern afternoon tea has diversified into a myriad of creative variations. All-you-can-eat finger sandwiches and scones, crossover with matcha or hõjicha, and of course the latest hype about sparkling tea are just a few examples of the contemporary 3pm affair. After all, the tea party is meant to be a fashionable, social habit. Why not make it fun?
Owing to the British's affection for bubbles, Champagne is the natural choice of alcoholic beverage at most tea salons. It is extremely food-friendly and can go with almost any item on the menu, from coronation chicken to cheese tarts to éclair. As for wine connoisseurs looking for something more elaborate, what options are there beyond sparkling wines? Check out the following recommendations for a unique afternoon tea wine pairing experience.
Pouilly-Fuissé
The Chardonnay-based white wine from the southern tip of Burgundy delivers a wide range of citrus, stone and tropical fruits in the most elegant way, making it a great accompaniment to many fruit-based patisseries. The wine's generous acidity also goes well with seafood items such as smoked salmon blinis and potted shrimps, while those aged in barrique may stand up against the richness of egg mayonnaise with cress, or scones with clotted cream.
Valpolicella Ripasso
For red wine lovers, Valpolicella Ripasso is one of the rare picks that check all the boxes for afternoon tea wine pairing. During the production process, the Venetian red is re-passed over the wet grape skins of Amarone, absorbing the sensations of raisin and sweet fruits. Therefore even though the wine remains dry, a Ripasso can match perfectly with savory bites like sausage rolls, as well as desserts such as blackberry tarts.
Moscato Rosa
Can a sweet red do the same trick? Try a Moscato Rosa! The floral and delicate wine is a delight with Stilton and fig. Its distinctive red berry characters certainly pair very well with preserved strawberry jams on scones, while its rosy and orange peel aromas are ideal for any chocolate orange bakeries.
Buon appetito!
Alice Wong is a certified wine educator based in Hong Kong