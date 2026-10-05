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NEWS

Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested

NEWS
37 mins ago
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A 13-year-old boy was rescued from an air conditioner ledge outside his flat during a fire in Tsui Ping (North) Estate in Kwun Tong on Wednesday night, and his mother was arrested for allegedly leaving him home alone.

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The fire broke out around 7.54pm at a unit in Tsui To House. Neighbours reported heavy black smoke billowing from the flat. The boy, wearing only underwear, escaped to the window and stood on the air conditioner unit outside, prompting firefighters to deploy a ladder to rescue him.

He was conscious but suspected of inhaling smoke and was taken to United Christian Hospital.

+5

Initial investigations suggest an external power bank in the living room started the fire. Police later suspected the boy had been left home alone by his 42-year-old mother, surnamed Ho, who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect. She is being detained for investigation. The case has been handed to the Kwun Tong police district crime investigation team.

fire Kwun Tong child neglect

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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