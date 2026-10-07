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NEWS

New movie-themed tourism route in the works linking Yau Ma Tei police station and Temple Street

NEWS
26 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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The Hong Kong Tourism Board will develop a movie-location route linking the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station, Temple Street and nearby historic sites, as the government prepares to expand the popular "Journey of Light and Shadow" exhibition at the former police station early next year.

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said in a written reply to lawmakers on Wednesday that the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency would launch the second phase of the Yau Ma Tei Police Station light-and-shadow exhibition, with an opening expected in early 2027.

The agency has staged cultural attractions at Kowloon Walled City Park and the Old Yau Ma Tei Police Station over the past two years, drawing interest from both residents and visitors.

Law said the Tourism Board would build on the Yau Ma Tei attraction by designing a route featuring locations associated with Hong Kong films.

The route will connect the former police station with Temple Street, nearby historic buildings and other activities, while incorporating local night-market and dining experiences to give visitors a closer look at Hong Kong’s urban character and everyday culture.

Law said the government also encouraged the creative sector to make greater use of Hong Kong’s cultural intellectual property to develop commercial opportunities.

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency would continue to identify promising projects, encourage collaboration across different sectors and support the development and trading of cultural intellectual property, she added.

Separately, the Tourism Board plans to organize its year-round promotions around three broad themes.

The International Arts Season will run from February to May, followed by the Chinese Arts Season from June to September and a Festive Events Season from October to the following February.

The approach is intended to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as an Asian events hub while encouraging visitors to spend more and extend their stays.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui. (File)
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui. (File)

Law also addressed concerns over tourism development in Lei Yue Mun after Election Committee constituency lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung raised the relatively low usage of the area’s new public pier and said there was room to improve its overall tourism facilities.

Law said the Tourism Commission was working on different ways to strengthen Lei Yue Mun’s appeal, but infrastructure alone would not be enough to unlock the area’s tourism potential.

Participation by local businesses, community organizations and the tourism industry would also be important in creating distinctive attractions, she said.

The government welcomed concrete proposals from commercial organizations on improving transport links in Lei Yue Mun and revitalizing the former quarry site, Law added.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said it would be prepared to discuss proposals with interested parties and coordinate with other government bureaus and departments to help bring viable projects forward.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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